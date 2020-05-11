Fremont High School alumna named forensics All-American

Program oral interpretation is Hansen’s favorite event to perform in. The event requires a performer to make an argument through different genres, such as prose and poetry.

Hansen’s PIO during the 2019-20 season focused on peer verbal abuse.

“It’s something that really fascinates me,” she said. “I talked about peer verbal abuse within forensics just because it is a very competitive group. I was really passionate about it.”

Hansen said the news that she had been named an All-American was shocking.

“It was really nice to get it because, while it wasn’t ideal, it was still nice because the majority of people who received the award were from my district,” she said. “It was a really nice piece of closure for everything.”

“Alli and Elizabeth have carried the Hastings College tradition of excellence,” said Dr. Kittie Grace, director of forensics and professor of communication studies at Hastings College in a press release. “With their leadership, Hastings College now has more All-Americans than any other school in the nation and I am so proud.”

Hansen’s father, Steven Hansen, said the award exemplifies the hard work his daughter has put in throughout the years.