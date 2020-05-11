Fremont High School alumna named forensics All-American

Fremont High School alumna Elizabeth Hansen was named an All-American for the American Forensics Association National Individual Events Tournament last Friday.
Hansen, now a senior at Hastings College, has competed in speech and forensics ever since her freshman year of high school. She, along with fellow Hastings College teammate Alli Kennon, is one of only 15 students nationwide who received the award.
Hansen said her interest in speech began when she was a freshman on FHS’s debate team.
“At that time there were 45 of us on the debate team and only like a few people on the speech team,” she said. “They performed in front of us and I just thought it was something I’d like to do.”
Competition on the collegiate level is nearly a yearlong commitment, she said. Hansen said preparation typically begins for upperclassmen sometime in June or July. By the time classes begin in August, performances are being finalized for competition.
Hansen has competed in almost every event offered at the collegiate level. This year, she competed in impromptu speaking, extemporaneous speaking and program oral interpretation.
Impromptu speaking requires performers to create a seven-minute speech in less than two minutes with only a quotation to go off of. Extemporaneous is similar, Hansen said. In extemporaneous speaking, performers are given 30 minutes to create a speech based on a topic surrounding domestic or international issues.
Program oral interpretation is Hansen’s favorite event to perform in. The event requires a performer to make an argument through different genres, such as prose and poetry.
Hansen’s PIO during the 2019-20 season focused on peer verbal abuse.
“It’s something that really fascinates me,” she said. “I talked about peer verbal abuse within forensics just because it is a very competitive group. I was really passionate about it.”
Hansen said the news that she had been named an All-American was shocking.
“It was really nice to get it because, while it wasn’t ideal, it was still nice because the majority of people who received the award were from my district,” she said. “It was a really nice piece of closure for everything.”
“Alli and Elizabeth have carried the Hastings College tradition of excellence,” said Dr. Kittie Grace, director of forensics and professor of communication studies at Hastings College in a press release. “With their leadership, Hastings College now has more All-Americans than any other school in the nation and I am so proud.”
Hansen’s father, Steven Hansen, said the award exemplifies the hard work his daughter has put in throughout the years.
“Besides just being a proud father, I’m very impressed at how well she has done,” he said. “... She’s extremely talented and excels at that. I think that has shown.”
Hansen was recently accepted into the University of Nebraska Omaha master’s program for communication studies. While studying, she’ll also have the opportunity to teach and coach with the school’s forensics team.
Looking back at her eight-year competitive career, Hansen said the thing she’ll remember most is the people she met along the way.
“Overall, I think the mark it’s left is just the people,” she said. “Being able to learn from each other has really impacted me.”
