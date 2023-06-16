The Fremont High Class of 1978 will have its 45th class reunion June 23-24.

Friday night the class invites all Fremont High alumni to “The Door” in downtown Fremont.

Saturday from 9:30-11 a.m., class members can stop by Milady Coffee Shop for conversation with hosts Sherri and Tammy and then from 2-4 p.m. can stop in to the 505 Brewery for a drink with host Beverly. Class members are encouraged to have lunch at any of the many restaurants in downtown Fremont.

Saturday night's gathering will take place at the Fremont Lodge at Fremont Lakes State Recreation Area. Registration is from 5:30-6 p.m. (cash bar), then 6-10 p.m. is dinner (suggested donation $10) and a DJ starts at 7 p.m.

For more information, contact Brenda Sweet at 402-719-8016, or to register contact Beverly Bobbett at 402-720-5060.