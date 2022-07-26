 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick top story

Fremont High School Class of 1982 plans 40th reunion

  • Updated
  • 0
FHS first day exterior
Noah Johnson

The Fremont High School Class of 1982 is planning its 40th reunion from 4-10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, at the YMCA’s Hazel Keene Lodge, 3402 W. Military Ave., Fremont.

The casual gathering will allow classmates to hang out indoors around the fireplace or bring a beach chair and enjoy the sunset from the waterfront.

Dinner will be an assortment of brats, salads and dessert. There will be a cash bar.

The cost is $35 per person. Checks should be made payable to FHS Class of 1982 and mailed to Stephanie Konradi, 508 Hughes Lane, Ida Grove, IA 51445 or Venmo 654233. Payment must be received by Friday, Sept. 16.

Anyone with questions may email fhs1982.40reunion@gmail.com.

For those who want to keep the festivities going after 10 p.m., Osteria Kayla in downtown Fremont will remain open until midnight. A block of rooms has been reserved at the Fairfield Inn & Suites under “class reunion of 1982.”

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

California soccer player dies of injuries from massive brawl during game

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News