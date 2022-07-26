Fremont High School Class of 1982 plans 40th reunion

The Fremont High School Class of 1982 is planning its 40th reunion from 4-10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, at the YMCA’s Hazel Keene Lodge, 3402 W. Military Ave., Fremont.

The casual gathering will allow classmates to hang out indoors around the fireplace or bring a beach chair and enjoy the sunset from the waterfront.

Dinner will be an assortment of brats, salads and dessert. There will be a cash bar.

The cost is $35 per person. Checks should be made payable to FHS Class of 1982 and mailed to Stephanie Konradi, 508 Hughes Lane, Ida Grove, IA 51445 or Venmo 654233. Payment must be received by Friday, Sept. 16.

Anyone with questions may email fhs1982.40reunion@gmail.com.

For those who want to keep the festivities going after 10 p.m., Osteria Kayla in downtown Fremont will remain open until midnight. A block of rooms has been reserved at the Fairfield Inn & Suites under “class reunion of 1982.”