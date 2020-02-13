Fremont High School reboots FCCLA chapter after 20 years

In the future, Lopez said she wants the students to take part in STAR events that FCCLA holds.

“We’re not going to actually participate in the event, but we’re going to go help and be coordinators,” she said. “We’re going to be leaders in order to help out other schools at the state event, and hopefully next year, we would compete.”

Other future plans for FCCLA include an Adopt-a-Highway, a car wash fundraiser and reaching out to private and public entities for community service, Lopez said.

“I’m looking forward to learning about Fremont and the community and learning about the real world by helping out people,” Booze said.

Both Booze and Avila said that they loved working with their fellow FCCLA members, even if it was just for fundraising.

“These are amazing people,” Avila said. “They are really nice, they have great personality and I really like working with them.”

Like Booze, Avila said he as looking forward to taking part in competitions.

“I think that will be interesting for me because it’s a whole different perspective of what people might think about something,” he said.