Fremont High School, Fremont Family YMCA and the Dillon Family Aquatics Center are on lockdown due to a situation at Fremont High School.
No other information about the situation is available at this time.
The Fremont High wrestling team is at Blair for a dual meet while the FHS girls and boys basketball teams were playing at Lincoln East for the first round of the Early Bird Classic. The FHS swimming and diving team was set to host its first ever home competition at the Aquatic Center tonight.
This is a developing story.