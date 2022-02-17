Fremont High School student recognized for script

Hastings College has recognized 24 young writers from across Nebraska as affiliates to the Scholastic Art and Writing Awards.

Kelley Lebahn, a Fremont High School senior, was awarded the Silver Key for her drama script.

The Scholastic Writing Awards program is a scholarship and recognition program for creative students in grades seventh through 12. Students from all 93 counties of Nebraska and age 13 and older are invited to submit original work in any of the Awards’ writing categories.

This is the third year Hastings College has been an affiliate for the writing awards, and presented awards to young Nebraska writers.

The virtual awards ceremony for honorees will start at 7 p.m., Feb. 23.

During the virtual awards ceremony, Jonas Prida, Hastings College vice president for academic and student affairs, will emcee, and Marshall Highet will be the keynote speaker. Highet is a writer and adjunct in the Hastings College Department of Languages and Literatures.

“This was a very competitive year for the writing awards. We had more entries than in previous years, and the works were very good. There are many talented young writers in Nebraska,” said Patricia Oman, associate professor of English, director of the Hastings College Press and chair of the Department of Languages and Literature, in a press release.

“The quality of work also shows in the awards, as we had more award recipients this year, and more Gold Key works, as well. We’re looking forward to recognizing the award recipients.”

The awards feature Gold Key, Silver Key and Honorable Mention works, which will also be available in a publication from Hastings College Press.

The book, “Best Nebraska Teen Writing 2022,” plus certificates and other elements will also be sent to all award recipients with additional copies of the book available for purchase.

Other student award recipients included: Ashley Binstock, Wahoo; three Gold Keys.

