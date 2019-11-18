Pat Sulu, Spanish teacher at Fremont High School, said the members of the Spanish Club loved getting to hold a quinceañera dance at the school so much last year that they decided to hold another.
“It took a little effort on their part, but they put it in because it was so important to them,” she said. “They said it just feels really good to be able to be included and have their own dance in the school.”
The Spanish Club had its second dance, a carnival-themed Fiesta Latina Dance, last Friday at the Fremont High gym. More than 100 students at the high school attended the dance.
The Fiesta Latina Dance had multiple activities for students, including lotería, a Mexican-version of bingo, and line-dancing to both Spanish and American music. Student Wilson Perez DJ’ed for the event.
The dance also had food, which Sulu said wasn’t the norm for other dances.
“On the other dances that they have in this school, you have no food inside the gym,” she said. “But when you go to Hispanic parties, you always have the food and the dancing just right there.
The Spanish Club, which was formed last year, has been working on the dance since school started last August, Sulu said.
“They had to design and then they had to decide who was going to bring what kind of food,” she said. “And it took a lot on their part because they were the ones that had to go to the administration and get their permission.”
The students also had to meet with custodians to arrange the food tables and black plastic covering the floor, and also helped setting these up.
“And then after the fiesta, then they were there and they helped the custodians roll the plastic back up,” Sulu said. “So it is so important to those kids and they wanted to make sure that everything went very well.”
Sulu said 10 teachers at Fremont High also helped sponsor the event and were there the night of the dance.
“So that was nice, because then at different times, the teachers even got in there and got to dance,” she said. “We had no problems with anything, so it’s just so nice to encourage the kids this way.”
At the end of the night, Sulu said the students were exhausted after planning, designing and dancing. But she said they’re excited for next year’s dance, and are already throwing around new themes and ideas.
Sulu said it’s important to make events that can include everyone, which have so many opportunities at Fremont High.
“Some of the kids mentioned to different teachers that it helps them feel like they’re part of the school,” she said “So I think that’s a huge thing, is by taking part in activities like this and being included in the planning, they feel a part of this school.”