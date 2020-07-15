Fremont High student selected for All-National Honor Concert Band

When Yukina Higashi found out she had been selected for the All-National Honor Concert Band, she said it almost didn’t feel real at first.
“Last year, I didn’t get the chance to perform,” the Fremont High School junior said. “But I was just really glad that all the hard work and the time I spent on my clarinet was worth it and all good.”
Higashi will take part in the National Association of Music Education’s All-National Honor Ensembles in Orlando, Florida, this November. She will perform with just over 100 students from around the country for the concert band.
Last year, 10 students from Nebraska were selected, with just two performing in the concert band: Taylor Velgersdyk of Lincoln Southeast High School on clarinet and Caitlyn Haggstrom of Blair High School on french horn.
Higashi started music from a young age, starting the piano in early elementary school. She picked up the clarinet in the fifth grade.
“The main reason I joined band was because I really liked middle school jazz band and I just really wanted to be part of it,” she said. “To play saxophone at the school, you have to start with clarinet, and that’s why I chose it.”
In 2018, Higashi was selected for the Nebraska State Bandmasters Association Eighth Grade All-State Band. She also plays clarinet for the Omaha Area Youth Orchestra.
At Fremont High, Higashi is a member of the band, jazz band and orchestra, where she plays violin. She is also a drum major for the marching band and has gone to the Nebraska Music Education Association All-State for both concert band and orchestra.
Doug Bogatz, director of band and orchestra at FHS, has known Higashi since he started his position. He said she is an incredibly focused worker and always sets high goals for herself, including All-State.
“She would come into our little practice sessions that we would have and basically anything that I told her, ‘Hey, you probably want to look at this, look at this, consider this,’ it would be fixed by the next week.”
Bogatz also said he would get to a point with Higashi where after enough practice the two would focus on the bigger picture.
“That’s an excellent place to be for a student, when the teacher just kind of says, ‘I don’t want to make anything worse, let’s keep this going and make this as consistent as possible,’” he said. “Makes my job really easy.”
The All-National Honor Band requires a student to have made it to All-State, making Higashi eligible her freshman year. Although she didn’t make it, she was selected as an alternate.
Higashi said like many students, she was encouraged to do as many activities as possible. As she was taking part in track, she said the season overlapped with her practices for the honor band.
“I didn’t get as much practice time as I should have when I auditioned last year,” Higashi said. “And so I thought, ‘Maybe I should just really focus on music so I can get the placement and go above and beyond.’”
The process of getting ready for the honor band audition is not unlike All-State, and Bogatz said he worked closely with Higashi beforehand. She practiced for about four to five months before her audition in early May.
“Kind of like what we do for the All-State auditions, we set up little lessons that we both can make,” he said. “I’m not her private lessons instructor, but I kind of offer the perspective of a potential judge and things that she could look at.”
When the COVID-19 pandemic hit and FHS closed in late March, Higashi held lessons online with her private instructor and Bogatz.
When it came time to record Higashi’s audition, Bogatz said they had to get creative, as they couldn’t use professional-level recording equipment to record her clarinet, which he said was one of the trickiest instruments to make sound good.
“What we ended up doing, she used an iPad to take the video and had her mom’s iPhone record a voice memo that we then combined together with the video,” he said. “So the video and the audio quality were both as good as we could get it.”
Usually with the audition process, Higashi said she could perform her solo with accompaniment from a pianist.
“I did not get the chance to do that this year, which was a little bit of a bummer,” she said. “But at the same time, I got so much time to practice and really focus on the audition, so I’m pretty sure that was a plus for me.”
After multiple takes of her audition, Higashi turned her audition in online before finding out she made the concert band on Tuesday.
“I felt like I was floating,” she said. “I was just really happy.”
Bogatz said Higashi’s selection is just another example of the high goals she sets for herself.
“I think it’s a great honor and it’s really cool to see her accomplish what she’s set out to do, but there’s a part of me that’s also like, ‘Oh yeah, of course. She wanted it, so she went out and got it,’” he said. “So I’m very happy for her and I’m just constantly impressed with her level of work ethic and ability to work for what she wants.”
Although the path to her goals is sometimes stressful and challenging, Higashi said it’s always worth it to perform and hear the audience’s applause.
“Through the rehearsals and actually practicing, my family’s very supportive and my friends are very supportive, too,” she said. “And just all the things I experience through music, like All-State and other honor bands and just band at the high school in general, is all just amazing and great for me.”
