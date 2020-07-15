Fremont High student selected for All-National Honor Concert Band

At Fremont High, Higashi is a member of the band, jazz band and orchestra, where she plays violin. She is also a drum major for the marching band and has gone to the Nebraska Music Education Association All-State for both concert band and orchestra.

Doug Bogatz, director of band and orchestra at FHS, has known Higashi since he started his position. He said she is an incredibly focused worker and always sets high goals for herself, including All-State.

“She would come into our little practice sessions that we would have and basically anything that I told her, ‘Hey, you probably want to look at this, look at this, consider this,’ it would be fixed by the next week.”

Bogatz also said he would get to a point with Higashi where after enough practice the two would focus on the bigger picture.

“That’s an excellent place to be for a student, when the teacher just kind of says, ‘I don’t want to make anything worse, let’s keep this going and make this as consistent as possible,’” he said. “Makes my job really easy.”

The All-National Honor Band requires a student to have made it to All-State, making Higashi eligible her freshman year. Although she didn’t make it, she was selected as an alternate.