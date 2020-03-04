Fremont High students celebrate Scholastic Art Award wins

At the ceremony, teachers got to read their students’ names as they came up to receive their award, Strickler said. A large screen behind them showed the audience the students’ art.

In seeing the students’ art, Strickler said her students were exposed to various pieces, including sculpture, pottery, illustrations, digital art, graphic design and fashion.

“There were just all kinds of different things,” she said. “So they were really inspired by the whole process and just getting to see other people their age and what types of things they’re creating, and kind of sizing up their own work as well, like how they feel like compared to others.”

Ludvigsen said he first heard about the ceremony through an article by the Fremont Tribune.

“I thought this sounded like a neat award that not everybody gets and that these kids needed to be shown some support as well,” he said. “My schedule was open, and so I went.”

As a member of the school board, Ludvigsen said most of its focus is on athletics, but he wants to highlight every student’s talents.