Fremont High students celebrate Scholastic Art Award wins

Fremont High School students were honored with Scholastic Art Awards in Omaha last Saturday.
The students, who were notified of their win in early February, attended an award ceremony for the Scholastic Art Awards of Nebraska at the Omaha Public Schools Teacher Administrative Center.
“It’s open to parents, family, friends, basically anybody that can come,” FHS teacher Kristen Strickler said. “All of our students were able to attend, except for one, with their family and friends, so that was pretty awesome.”
Fremont Public Schools Board of Education member Jon Ludvigsen also made an appearance at the ceremony.
“We didn’t know he was coming, but he showed up and just wanted to show his support for Fremont Public Schools and the art department, so that was really awesome,” Strickler said.
The Scholastic Art and Writing Awards were created in 1923 to recognized students talented in the arts. The program received over 300,000 submissions this year, 22 of which came from Fremont High, with nine students honored.
Statewide awards are given in the form of a Gold Key, Silver Key and Honorable Mention. Gold Key winners are then judged at a national level.
Koarah Bearden received a Gold Key in the Sculpture category, as well as an Honorable Mention. Chloe Jaspersen and Diego Luna received Silver Keys, while Honorable Mentions were given to Michel Carranza Bernal, Hayleigh Johnson, Lexi Montoya, John Russell, Jennifer Sandoval-Monroy and Antonio Zarate.
At the ceremony, teachers got to read their students’ names as they came up to receive their award, Strickler said. A large screen behind them showed the audience the students’ art.
In seeing the students’ art, Strickler said her students were exposed to various pieces, including sculpture, pottery, illustrations, digital art, graphic design and fashion.
“There were just all kinds of different things,” she said. “So they were really inspired by the whole process and just getting to see other people their age and what types of things they’re creating, and kind of sizing up their own work as well, like how they feel like compared to others.”
Ludvigsen said he first heard about the ceremony through an article by the Fremont Tribune.
“I thought this sounded like a neat award that not everybody gets and that these kids needed to be shown some support as well,” he said. “My schedule was open, and so I went.”
As a member of the school board, Ludvigsen said most of its focus is on athletics, but he wants to highlight every student’s talents.
“We kind of forget that everybody’s not an athlete,” he said. “And for the teachers, we teach English, we teach math, we coach athletics, but the teachers also are teaching these kids finding that talent they have and bringing it out, and it shows.”
Ludvigsen said he was impressed by all of the students’ artwork on Saturday.
“I’m just very proud of the kids, very proud of the teachers and I hope we see more involved next year,” he said.
Strickler said with the ceremony, the students were able to see the magnitude of the award and what it meant for their work.
“I feel really honored and really proud of my students, it’s just a great opportunity for them,” she said. “But truly for me, to be able to work with such talented and creative artists all day long, it really is an honor for me, and I become inspired by what they do.”