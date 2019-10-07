Since 1922, the poppy has been the official flower of the Veterans of Foreign Wars of the United States.
A few years later, the Buddy Poppy program was started to raise funding for patients in veterans hospitals, including counseling services and entertainment.
Three Fremont High School students have recently completed displays featuring these Buddy Poppies that will be shown off for the VFW’s local campaign and entered into state competition.
“We were excited for our students to have the opportunity to do something like this because not only did they learn about the program and what it’s about, but it’s a really good citizenship piece for them and it’s a good way to show their patriotism as well,” said Kristen Strickler, a business and graphic arts teacher at Fremont High. “Our students really enjoyed putting these display pieces together.”
The students involved in the contest are 12th-graders Michel Carranza Bernal and Moriah Salts and 11th-grader Tristin Hansen.
The local campaign will have the displays shown when the VFW is conducting fundraising, including Wal-Mart and Baker’s. Depending on how they place at the state competition, the students could win cash prizes and go on to a national competition.
Strickler said the school was approached by members of the VFW who wanted to see if any students were interested in entering the contest. While Salts and Hansen are concentrating in traditional arts, Bernal is concentrating in graphic arts.
“We have multiple students that do school-career intern positions in different areas related to art,” Strickler said. “So we tried to pick a competition piece for each one of them that would kind of focus in on their concentration.
The display requires the use of at least one poppy, which Strickler said represents the bloodshed of American soldiers, but can use as many as the artist would like. The students worked on their display projects for a month before finishing them on Sept. 30.
Bernal’s artwork was a display board that features the Buddy Poppy poem and information on what the donations are used for. Hansen’s piece was a sculpture of a soldier, while Salts’ was a painted piece, stating “Land of the free because of the brave.”
Strickler said Bernal took pride in her artwork and felt like she was making a difference throughout its creation.
“After learning about it and doing some research, she realized how big of a deal this campaign is nationwide and that it really does serve a large purpose throughout the United States for people that have served and have paid the ultimate sacrifice for our freedom,” she said. “So she was very, very proud of her piece and she did a very nice job on it.”
For the students, Strickler said she thought it was a great chance for them to learn about and express their patriotism through the artwork.
“It was a good opportunity for them to learn a little bit about what these programs do and how they provide and give back for people who have served our country,” she said. “They’re beautiful pieces, and so I was just very proud that our students’ displays will be seen throughout Fremont by people in the community.”