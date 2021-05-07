Fremont High students place at state journalism competition

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Denker said while some of the writing categories took place on-site in Norfolk, others were judged in a preliminary, at-home contest.

“Two years ago almost everything was on site, last year nothing was on site, everything was all prelim,” he said. “And then this year it was a little bit half-and-half, so we’re getting a little bit closer to back to normal.”

Denker said the students’ preparation for the competition is a constant learning process, which includes the school’s journalism classes.

“And then throughout the course of the year, the kids that compete at state, they’re either on our Rustler staff or the yearbook staff,” he said. “And so they’re just practicing their skills while building our school news magazine or our school yearbook.”

Holcomb has been a member of the school’s yearbook team since her sophomore year, the first year she could take part.

“The best part about just the class was the friendships that I got to make, because I became best friends with the whole staff,” she said. “So then we got to work really, really well together because we were all super close.”