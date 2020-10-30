Fremont High students rank high nationally for business exam

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“Not all of them will complete all six,” Burg said. “In fact, the program is fairly new at our school. This is actually the first year that we’re offering all six of the classes in the academy.”

Last year, FHS had its introductory class, Principles of Business and Economics, and rolled out its entire program this year. More than 2,000 students nationwide took the exam for the introductory class last year.

With last year being the school’s first for being eligible, Burg said many students who took the class in the third or fourth quarter weren’t able to take the exam due to COVID-19.

Luckily, Burg said Holland and Nelsen were able to take the exam before winter break in 2019. He said both students take their classes seriously and are motivated by doing well.

“So I think they’re just kind of self-motivated students, I think would be a good way to describe both of them,” he said. “And that, in this case, is definitely a must to succeed and excel at the level that they did.”

In receiving the high scores, Burg said the two students are given even more motivation to show how much talent they have in business.