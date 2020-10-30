Fremont High students rank high nationally for business exam

Two Fremont High School students scored in the top 10% of students nationwide on a business exam taken last year.
Senior Cade Holland and junior Janice Nelsen took the exam during the 2019-2020 school year, which is part of the school’s High School of Business program.
“The national average on some of these tests is in the upper-60s, percentage-wise,” said Matt Burg, business teacher and business department chair at FHS. “And Cade and Janice both scored above 90%, so they did really well.”
High School of Business, a program with the Marketing and Business Administration Research and Curriculum Center, had approximately 6,000 students nationwide participating last school year.
The program brings six college-style business courses to high schools to provide them with hands-on experience in marketing, economics, finance and management.
“It’s just a sequence of six business classes that really are to help students who are interested in business, give them a sequence of classes they can take to give them an overview of what business education is and some of the concepts they’re going to need to know to move forward if they would decide to move forward with a career in business down the road,” Burg said.
Burg said FHS runs High School of Business a little differently due to the school’s block scheduling. While other schools have students apply to be in the program, he said FHS integrated the program as part of its business curriculum, with about 250 to 300 students taking any number of the classes each year.
Support Local Journalism
“Not all of them will complete all six,” Burg said. “In fact, the program is fairly new at our school. This is actually the first year that we’re offering all six of the classes in the academy.”
Last year, FHS had its introductory class, Principles of Business and Economics, and rolled out its entire program this year. More than 2,000 students nationwide took the exam for the introductory class last year.
With last year being the school’s first for being eligible, Burg said many students who took the class in the third or fourth quarter weren’t able to take the exam due to COVID-19.
Luckily, Burg said Holland and Nelsen were able to take the exam before winter break in 2019. He said both students take their classes seriously and are motivated by doing well.
“So I think they’re just kind of self-motivated students, I think would be a good way to describe both of them,” he said. “And that, in this case, is definitely a must to succeed and excel at the level that they did.”
In receiving the high scores, Burg said the two students are given even more motivation to show how much talent they have in business.
“So it maybe just helps guide them as they’re choosing some courses and what they’d like to take, just provides them some direction on, ‘Hey, maybe this is an area that I didn’t realize I might be pretty good at and can definitely excel in this,’” he said. “And so I think that’s what they definitely can take away from that.”
Burg said he’s proud of both Holland and Nelsen, who showed their drive to succeed in his classroom as well.
“With them, it’s not just the fact that they scored well on a test,” he said. “The classes are project-based, and so it’s just the fact that they not only excelled on the test, but they did a great job within their teams and their groups as they completed the projects and submitted those throughout the duration of the course, too.”
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.