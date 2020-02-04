Since 1923, the Scholastic Art and Writing Awards have recognized students gifted in the arts, including Stephen King, Andy Warhol, Joyce Carol Oats and Robert Redford.
Now, nine students from Fremont High School have joined the ranks of these artists with recognition from the Scholastic Art Awards of Nebraska.
The Scholastic Awards in each state give Gold Key, Silver Key and Honorable Mention awards every year to students in grades seven through 12 throughout 29 categories. Almost 340,000 entries were submitted across the country last year.
Out of 22 submissions from Fremont High students, nine entries were given either Silver Keys or Honorable Mentions, with one student being awarded a Gold Key. Students who win Gold Keys are then judged on a national level.
FHS teacher Kristen Strickler said the Scholastic Awards is quite possibly the most prestigious competition that the school enters. Last year, FHS only had two students winning Silver Keys, the same as this year.
“We didn’t enter as many students last year either, but to have 10 students place in a competition like this is very impressive,” Strickler said. “It just shows we have a lot of talent in our school, so I was very, very happy.”
Koarah Bearden received a Gold Key in the Sculpture category, as well as an Honorable Mention. Chloe Jaspersen and Diego Luna received Silver Keys, while Honorable Mentions were given to Michel Carranza Bernal, Hayleigh Johnson, Lexi Montoya, John Russell, Jennifer Sandoval-Monroy and Antonio Zarate.
The students took about two weeks making the art projects. All of the students were Strickler’s except Bearden, who is in Jennifer Gay’s advanced pottery class.
The projects were submitted online, with pictures of physical entries submitted as well. The deadline was Jan. 8 and the students were notified last Friday.
An award ceremony for the students throughout the state will take place at the Omaha Public Schools Teacher Administrative Center on Feb. 29.
“We will go, their parents are invited, and all of the schools are there as well that have winners,” Strickler said. “And so then they’ll get to go up on stage, their work will be shown on a big screen and then they’ll receive their recognition.”
While this was Jaspersen’s first time taking part in the competition, Carranza said she participated last year, with this year being her first for recognition.
Carranza entered a pair of shoes that she painted in the fashion category. She said she was happy to get the recognition, as well as the feedback on her work.
“I just feel honored that they took the time to notice my work,” the senior said.
Jaspersen, also a senior, entered a postcard of Seattle she made, earning her a Silver Key in design.
“I want to go into graphic design after high school, so I thought it would be cool to enter into this because it’s a nationwide competition,” she said.
Strickler said the amount of creativity she saw from the students was “unbelievable.”
“We’re really lucky to have such talent, and I’d say a large majority of the students that entered, I really encouraged them to enter, if they want to pursue something in art or graphic design, because it’s just a really good way to be recognized and to get feedback on their work,” she said. “And it’s a really good resume-builder for them as well.”
But for the students, the Scholastic Awards showed them that their art could make a difference.
“I think it’s cool that I was able to be recognized for my work on such a broad level, because it’s a national competition,” Jaspersen said. “So I just appreciate the opportunity.”