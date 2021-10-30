Fremont High students take part in 'Hamilton' dance workshop

Theater students got to get a feel for the Broadway stage with a virtual musical choreography workshop at Fremont High School Thursday.

The Omaha Performing Arts hosted the workshop for various schools and had students learn choreography for “Hamilton,” which is running at the Orpheum Theater until Nov. 14.

The event is held specifically through the Nebraska High School Theater Academy, which provides workshops covering areas such as choreography, makeup, acting and tech.

“Every time there is a Broadway show that comes to the Orpheum, they put together these workshops,” FHS drama teacher Caitie Hays said. “And we’ve actually been going to them for the last two years, but they have had to be virtual since all of the COVID stuff.”

During this school year, the academy also plans to have workshops for upcoming musicals such as “Dear Evan Hansen” and “Fiddler on the Roof.”

“We plan on going to the rest of them and we’re hoping that soon we can go back to in-person ones, just because there’s nothing like actually being in the room with these professionals,” Hays said.

Hays said FHS took part in a virtual workshop at the Holland Center last year, in which students got to see the various tech positions. In 2019, the school had a workshop over “Les Misérables” at the Holland.

“One of our students actually got to do a vocal lesson with one of the lead actresses, and it was super cool,” Hays said. “So we’ve had really great experiences.”

All of the academy’s workshops are free for the schools and students, which Hays said has been a tremendous benefit.

“We have students that could afford to go to workshops like these, but we also have students that it could potentially be a financial barrier for them to be able to attend something like this,” she said. “And so it is incredibly wonderful that Omaha Performing Arts just provides this as a benefit to any student in Nebraska.”

Thursday’s workshop took place in the morning during Hays’ drama I class, which she had take part. She also reached out to other students who she thought would want to attend.

“Knowing that it was a dance workshop, I wanted to make sure that the students that were going to be there would be interested in dance and were interested in musical theater,” she said.

In all, approximately 40 to 50 FHS students took part in the workshop, which was run by Lisa Finegold, co-dance captain for the performances of “Hamilton.”

“Hamilton,” which premiered in early 2015, is a hip-hop and R&B-inspired musical that details the story of Alexander Hamilton and other historical figures in the United States’ founding.

With Finegold projected onto the FHS stage, she first led students through a 15-minute warmup of core work, such as planks and sit-ups.

“She talked about how they have to do a lot of core work because as a dancer in that show, they dance the entire show, and it’s a three-hour show,” Hays said. “And she was like, ‘If you don’t have a strong core, you can’t do it.’”

The next half-hour of the workshop was dedicated to learning part of the dance to the song “My Shot,” one of the first songs in the musical, which featured heavy hip-hop choreography.

“It was not easy. Even some of my trained dancers and even myself, who I do theater and dance, we struggled to pick some of it up,” Hays said. “It was really difficult, but it was super fun.”

Following the dance lesson, Finegold had a question-and-answer period with the students, who asked what it was like to be on a Broadway tour and if she had met the musical’s creator, Lin-Manuel Miranda, which she had.

“One of my favorite things is just for them to talk to people who do this as a profession and to really see that this is not just something you can do for fun, but that this is a job and that it’s something you could do,” Hays said.

Finegold also provided the students advice on the necessary steps to go on Broadway, including taking part in ballet classes, as she said the dance is the root of all musicals.

“It was just advice like that and knowing that, we see these people in Hollywood or on Broadway and we think that they’re so far removed from us and that there’s no way we could get there,” Hays said. “But there are thousands upon thousands of jobs, and not even in acting.”

Overall, Hays said the students enjoyed the entirety of the workshop and was excited to keep taking part in them.

“Showing these kids you can do what you love for your job, it’s not easy, but you can make it happen, I think is really powerful,” she said, “especially in high school as these guys are getting ready to decide what they want to do for the rest of their lives.”

