While many United States troops are spending holidays thousands of miles away from family and friends, students at Fremont High School are making sure they still feel the Christmas spirit.
Fremont High students have spent their Wednesdays after school putting together Christmas cards for U.S. troops stationed in foreign countries.
“We have a Makerspace here, and I’m always welcoming new clubs into the library,” library media specialist Dana Fontaine said. “So every Wednesday, we just decided we’re going to do this as just a way to pay it forward.”
The project, which is being held in the school’s library, is being supervised by Fontaine, Mara Hornig, Mollie Brown and Pat Sulu.
After the card-making session next week on Tuesday, the letters will be placed in a box and shipped to a military source of Hornig.
Fontaine said there have been numerous students contributing to the project, which she said has taught the students to give it forward.
“We have quite the pile, quite the accumulation of cards in the back,” she said. “And that’s great to see, the cards piling up.”
The card-making is open for all students, but various clubs have made it their mission to dedicate themselves to the task.
Yenifer Umana-Alvarez, president of the Spanish Club, said the club was first made aware of the project after Hornig told Sulu, who created the club last year.
“She asked us, and we were like, ‘Absolutely,’” the junior said. “We’ll definitely do it.”
Umana-Alvarez said the students write personal messages on each of the letters, making sure to include phrases like “Thank you for serving.”
“It’s a way to show how thankful we are to the troops, because they don’t get to have Christmas with their families,” she said. “So we wanted to give something to them.”
The project is a chance for students to express their gratitude for military personnel in a low-pressure environment, Sulu said.
“This is a great opportunity for young people and for our military, who get to learn how much we care about them,” she said.
Sulu said some of the students even included jokes with the cards to send to the troops.
“There’s a gingerbread one, so that’ll make them laugh,” she said. “So, this is just a great opportunity for the students.”
Sophomore EJ Moackler, who made three cards on Wednesday, said many of the troops don’t receive letters at all, which makes the project so much more special for her and everybody involved.
“It’s a way to tell people that they are loved even if they don’t have families that they can come back to,” the Spanish Club member said.
Spanish Club member Galilea Santillan, who made two cards at Wednesday’s session, said the cards ultimately show the troops that their sacrifices will not go unnoticed.
“It just shows them that they do get recognized and people do care that they’re out there risking their lives,” the junior said. “They are appreciated.”