Fremont High to continue summer classes in July

The paper packet program will be offered at no costs to participating students. Refunds for the online curriculum will not be offered after the second day of classes.

Students are recommended to wear masks and practice proper personal hygiene with hand washing and not touching their faces. They must also remain in their assigned seats and request permission to leave for the restroom or other breaks.

“We’ll have students come in, check in and we’re going to be holding it in our media center, which we hope will be large enough,” Sikora said. “If we have to go to another area, we can do that if we have enough students enrolled.”

The program offers various classes for students, including English, algebra, history and science.

“Our teachers are not on contract during the summertime, so we really don’t have teachers to monitor that curriculum,” Sikora said. “So we are going to be hiring teachers that work with summer school to monitor that in the building.”

As for Fremont High’s reopening in the fall, Sikora said the school is working on having something come out soon.