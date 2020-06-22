Fremont High to continue summer classes in July

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, Fremont High School will have summer school classes starting in July.
The classes, which will run July 6 to 24 from 8 to 11:30 a.m. Monday through Friday, will have its students socially distance to comply with directed health measures.
Upcoming Principal Myron Sikora said after the school’s closure last March, summer school had initially not been considered, as other summer programs were also canceled.
“But things are slowly reopening, we decided we wanted to try to see if we could help kids who maybe didn’t engage or earn credits in classes during the fourth quarter to be able to catch up a little bit prior to the start of the school year in the fall,” he said.
The deadline for registration is 4 p.m. June 30. Students and parents or guardians must complete a registration form to enroll in the courses. The pricing is $50 per five credit-courses.
Traditionally, Fremont High has used Compass Learning as its online program, which Sikora said will also be used this year. Students can access the curriculum through provided Chromebooks.
“Because of the school closure, for students who did not have access to online resources, we created a paper packet curriculum for students during that time of school closure,” Sikora said. “We are going to use that curriculum as well during summer school, however, it is going to be in the building.”
The paper packet program will be offered at no costs to participating students. Refunds for the online curriculum will not be offered after the second day of classes.
Students are recommended to wear masks and practice proper personal hygiene with hand washing and not touching their faces. They must also remain in their assigned seats and request permission to leave for the restroom or other breaks.
“We’ll have students come in, check in and we’re going to be holding it in our media center, which we hope will be large enough,” Sikora said. “If we have to go to another area, we can do that if we have enough students enrolled.”
The program offers various classes for students, including English, algebra, history and science.
“Our teachers are not on contract during the summertime, so we really don’t have teachers to monitor that curriculum,” Sikora said. “So we are going to be hiring teachers that work with summer school to monitor that in the building.”
As for Fremont High’s reopening in the fall, Sikora said the school is working on having something come out soon.
“I think July 1 is kind of a deadline, and then I know at the July 19 board meeting, there will be information shared with the school board,” he said. “So we’re working on protocols for open school in the fall.”
More information on registration for summer school can be found at the Fremont High Facebook page. For questions, contact the school at 402-727-3050.
