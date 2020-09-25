Fremont High volleyball team raising funds for cancer research with Dig Pink

The Fremont High School volleyball team will raise funding for stage 4 breast cancer research with its 10th annual Dig Pink event in October.
During the high school's volleyball games Oct. 6, a live auction and raffle will be held to raise money for the Side-Out Foundation, which holds Dig Pink events across the country.
"It's basically acknowledging people that are fighting it, people that have fought through it and just helping on the backside, the medical side, building proceeds to help with the whole foundation itself," event coordinator Tracy George said.
The Side-Out Foundation, based out of Fairfax, Virginia, was founded in 2004. The nonprofit began Dig Pink in 2008 after the mother of its executive director, Rick Dunetz, was diagnosed with stage 4 breast cancer.
Dunetz, a high school volleyball coach, started the movement, which raises an average of $1.3 million per year, according to Tim Anderson, senior support representative at Side-Out.
"All of our funding from fundraising that we receive is applied to research," he said. "We don't pass the money on, it's research that's under our purview, and with the goal of continuously revolutionizing breast cancer treatment to extend the lives of those with stage 4, or metastatic, breast cancer."
Side-Out's research is done in Phoenix and Fairfax, Virginia. The organization also has eight trial locations. Aside from a few sponsorships from partners, all of its funding comes from 800 middle school, high school and college volleyball teams, as well as club tournaments, Anderson said.
"We always like to say, normally, the visiting team participates as well," he said. "And so that's 1,600 teams that are participating in some way to support us and raise money, and also to certainly make people aware of stage 4 breast cancer, because it is one of the lesser-known and funded ones."
George, who started with the event last year, is coordinating the event with Shauna Hofer and Jenny Estudillo. Her daughter, Michayla, is a starting outside hitter for the varsity team.
"It's very personal to me because my mom is a breast cancer survivor, so that is a huge part of that, because she is a four-time cancer survivor," George said. "But she's still going strong, she's been good for almost 15 years now, but that's near and dear to my heart."
This year, Fremont High's event will begin at 5:30 p.m. with the junior varsity and freshman teams, while the varsity team will go on at 6:30 p.m.
"We can't do food this year, which is kind of a bummer, because we've done a whole bake sale," George said. "But we're going to do flowers instead this year and balloons, so people can buy a flower for someone or a flower in memory of someone. So it'll be a little bit different."
During Dig Pink, George said there will be a live auction with 13 gift baskets ranging anywhere in value from $30 to more than $300.
The baskets' contributors include Sawyer Car Wash, Cost Cutters, Scooters, TVA Volleyball Academy, Iron Horse Golf, Legacy Volleyball Academy and Scheels Sporting Goods.
Additionally, participants can purchase raffle tickets for $1 for smaller items such as T-shirts and keychains, George said.
"We actually this year are going to try to do an online donation page and auction page," she said. "So the people that can't come to the event because of whatever reason or with COVID, they can actually go online if they want to bid on something or if they just want to donate money toward the event."
The website to bid or donate can be found at giving.side-out.org/campaigns/16902. Donations can also be dedicated to players or anyone who has battled breast cancer.
George said she believes with the online auction, more people can get involved in the event, which saw its most funds raised yet last year.
"So we're trying to keep the tradition going," she said. "My goal this year, I want to raise at least $2,500, whether it's online or baskets."
Anderson said with the fundraising, schools have the option to have 25% of the proceeds go toward a local nonprofit. For Nebraska high schools, that funding goes to the Fred & Pamela Buffett Cancer Center's patient services and wellness center in Omaha, which provides massage therapy and support groups.
"We've done that, this will be our fourth year now," Anderson said. "And because there's obviously been problems with who can be allowed in Buffett and the hospitals in general, we're going to do an online tour after the season's over for any of the coaches who want to see it so they can actually witness where that goes."
Additionally, Anderson said Side-Out gives back to the players by offering scholarships to three students across the nation every year.
"One of our goals certainly is for the players, the student athletes, to learn that there's more than just volleyball on the court, that there's certainly a greater good for what they're doing by helping other people."
Anderson, who plans on attending the Fremont event, said he was thankful for Fremont and its volleyball coaches and parents, who have carried on the Dig Pink tradition for a decade.
"They themselves have raised over $12,000, and I'm just very proud of local area schools," he said. "I work in the Omaha area, so it makes me very happy to see that we've got a school that is so dedicated to this cause."
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.