Fremont High volleyball team raising funds for cancer research with Dig Pink

"We always like to say, normally, the visiting team participates as well," he said. "And so that's 1,600 teams that are participating in some way to support us and raise money, and also to certainly make people aware of stage 4 breast cancer, because it is one of the lesser-known and funded ones."

George, who started with the event last year, is coordinating the event with Shauna Hofer and Jenny Estudillo. Her daughter, Michayla, is a starting outside hitter for the varsity team.

"It's very personal to me because my mom is a breast cancer survivor, so that is a huge part of that, because she is a four-time cancer survivor," George said. "But she's still going strong, she's been good for almost 15 years now, but that's near and dear to my heart."

This year, Fremont High's event will begin at 5:30 p.m. with the junior varsity and freshman teams, while the varsity team will go on at 6:30 p.m.

"We can't do food this year, which is kind of a bummer, because we've done a whole bake sale," George said. "But we're going to do flowers instead this year and balloons, so people can buy a flower for someone or a flower in memory of someone. So it'll be a little bit different."