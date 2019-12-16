When looking for bicycles for the Fremont Flyers hockey team to build, one of the parents, Fred Newill, said they searched for the most disassembled bicycles they could.
“We just handed them the bikes, handed them the instructions and said, ‘Here you go,’” he said. “‘Get your bikes built, and we’ll test them when we’re done.’”
The team of high schoolers built three bicycles together for Lutheran Family Services of Nebraska on Dec. 8. Last Sunday, the team gifted the bikes between periods of their varsity game against the Quad Cities.
This is the second year for the Fremont Flyers, a high-level hockey team that is part of the Midwest High School Hockey League. Only two of its members live in Fremont, with others from cities like Omaha and Lincoln.
Newill said the idea for the project initially came from the team’s coach, James Heinen, and another parent. One of the parents, Wade Hephner, purchased the bikes with team funds from Walmart, where he received a discount.
“We went to Wade’s shop and we got the kids together and just did a dinner, and then they used Wade’s shop and his tools,” Newill said. “We split the kids into three teams, just as a team-building exercise, and we just let them go.”
The team members then spent around an hour-and-a-half assembling the bikes, putting together the pieces and adjusting the brakes.
“We made them test-ride them because if they wouldn’t ride them, we’re not going to give them to a kid,” he said. “And then we went back and made sure that everything was safe and adjusted on that after the fact, the adults that were there.”
Newill said with the assembly of the bikes, he wanted the project to be a good teambuilding experience for them.
“We also wanted to give it to some kids directly,” he said. "We didn’t want to make a CEO richer. We wanted to make sure that we handed them to somebody who was going to jump on that bike and put a smile on their face.”
With the project, Newill said the kids were excited to be able to help people in need during the holidays. He also said the project helped bring them closer as a team.
“There’s kind of a hodgepodge of newness with the kids, so this just got the kids mixed into groups where you get away from the clique part of the locker room,” he said. “So the kids are having to work with the kids that maybe they necessarily don’t talk to all the time and having to rely on someone to read an instruction book to them and just use that teamwork to be able to get the common goal.”
The Fremont Flyers always try to do good things for the Fremont community behind the scenes, Newill said.
“We’ve always got them doing all kinds of stuff,” he said. “This was just something that was kind of a little bigger.”