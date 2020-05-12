Fremont homes temporarily go without water due to emergency valve repair

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Several households in northeast Fremont went without water for about two hours as the Water Department made emergency repairs to a valve Tuesday morning.

Keith Kontor, superintendent of Fremont’s Wastewater Treatment Plant, said the issue first started in the last two days when a water leak occurred by 32nd and Cedar streets.

The butterfly valve, which is about 6 to 8 inches, needed to be isolated for repair, so a 30-inch line on the east side of Luther Road south of Ritz Lake was shut off.

“When the guys were closing it to isolate it for the other valve to the west, that’s when the actuator that closes the valve broke,” Kontor said. “And then we found out we needed to step back a little bit and get this one repaired.”

An emergency repair was made by four staff members Tuesday morning from about 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. During the time period, households in the area of 32nd and Howard streets, 32nd and Cedar streets and Ritz Lake experienced a loss of water.

Other valves were closed to take pressure off the valve to remove the actuator pin for repair, and the lines were flushed once the repair was over, Kontor said.