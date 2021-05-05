Fremont hopes to expand Hispanic visibility with weekend festival

Ortiz said he “had no idea” there was such strong community support behind the idea.

“They move rocks for us,” he said. “There is no way we were going to be able to do all this. It’s just amazing. Like I said, I’m surprised how fast they helped us move things around and how people just helped us try to get this done.”

The support from the community also makes Ortiz excited to show off his culture for the greater Fremont community. The festival will feature dancers from his hometown who will perform a dance meant to celebrate the city’s archangel.

The Catholic religion is central to Ortiz’s life, so being able to celebrate that makes the festival all the more special.

“To bring it for your eyes to see is amazing,” he said. “It’s a beautiful place.”

Hosting a festival of this scale is important to Foster. She said Saturday’s activities will help bring further visibility to different cultures.

“One of our slogans for the Multicultural Inclusion Council is: ‘Better Together,’” she said. “So when events like this happen, it really helps to show what that togetherness looks like. It just makes me happy to see that Fremont, as a community, is embracing an event like this.”