The Fremont Housing Agency received a high performer designation from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, the highest recognition awarded by the agency.
It’s the first time FHA has been awarded the designation in at least a decade, according to executive director Rita Grigg.
All public housing agencies that operate public housing programs are required to undergo a review of essential housing operations. The scoring system for this review is based on four factors: physical inspection, management, finances and capital funds. The four components all factor together in a final determination based on a point system. Those who receive a score of 90 or higher receive the high performer designation.
“For a smaller agency to get the high performer is something special,” Grigg said. “We’re excited because we’ve been working towards it and haven’t received the award for several years.”
For years, Grigg said the biggest factor preventing FHA’s designation as a high performer was issues with occupancy. The agency’s two public housing locations, Stanton Tower and Gifford Tower, had 30-plus vacancies when Grigg became the executive director in 2017.
Since then, she said occupancy has been trending up. Now, FHA holds an occupancy rate hovering around 95%, a factor Grigg said played an important role in the agency’s high performer designation.
“The board of commissioners is thrilled for the staff to get this recognition,” chair Stan Darling said. “They work hard, they provide the best services they can and we maintain the best atmosphere for folks to live in Fremont.”
“I’m really proud of everyone and what we accomplished,” she said. “We have wonderful people who live here and work here and we’re proud of that.”
Grigg, who has worked in housing for over two decades, said maintaining a high-performer designation can be difficult.
“It’s something we really have to work at,” she said. “It can be tough sometimes, sometimes things happen that are out of our control, like moving or death, so we’re just constantly working with the residents we have to do the best we can for them.”
FHA will retain the designation as a high performer for the next three years. During that time, Grigg said FHA will renovate elevators at the Stanton Tower complex, a project that will cost close to $1 million.
Additionally, FHA announced a new housing development near Fountain Springs Estates that will add 32 income-based senior living units.
“We want to continue to be a high performer and we want to do the best we can for our public and the people we serve,” Grigg said. “We won’t be served again for three years now, so our goal is to keep doing better each day we come to work.”