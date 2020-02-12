Fremont Housing Authority, chair Stan Darling look to future following re-appointment

Fremont Housing Authority Board of Commissioners’ chair Stan Darling has overseen some significant growth since he first stepped into the role in 2000.
This year alone, FHA received a high performer designation from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, a notoriously difficult mark that had eluded FHA for at least a decade.
FHA also has several projects coming down the pipeline, and Darling plans to see them through.
During the Jan. 28 City Council meeting, Darling’s 20-year stint on the board was extended into 2024 after the council unanimously supported mayor Scott Getzschman’s nomination for Darling.
“I appreciate the mayor’s vote of support for what I’ve been doing for the last 20 years,” he said. “We’ve been providing the best facilities we can and we want to continue to do that.”
FHA is preparing to begin work on the Hidden Brook project, a 40-unit senior living housing project that will bring 20 duplexes near the Fountain Springs Estates. Additionally, FHA is in the process of renovating its elevator system at its Stanton Tower apartment complex.
The $1 million project will modernize the current system in place at the complex and is expected to be completed.
“As you can imagine, there is quite a bit of work that needs to be done,” he said. “That’s the number one thing facing us right now.”
While the Hidden Brook project will fill a housing need for some of Fremont’s senior population, the waitlist for public housing never seems to grow smaller.
“It probably won’t meet our waitlist, which is somewhere around 100 people,” he said. “The demand is there so that’s why we’ve hooked up with Misner Development Group to provide the additional housing. It amazes me that as fast as we build them, there’s a waiting list there.”
Other than those two projects, Darling said FHA plans to focus on simply maintaining their properties.
“...We continually upgrade everything from appliances to carpentry,” he said. “As some buildings age, we have to keep up with them.”
As the public’s housing needs have evolved, Darling said FHA has tried to follow suit.
“Years ago, we weren’t necessarily looking for anywhere further than the Somers Point project,” he said. “As needs evolved we looked out to developers and that’s how Fountain Springs started.” FHA executive director Rita Grigg said Darling’s continued work on the board is reflective of his love for the Fremont community.
“Stan really cares and he works really hard, whether it’s the Housing Authority or other community organization,” she said. “His passion for helping the Housing Authority and community can be seen every day. He’s just an all-around great day.”
Grigg and former executive director Sue Kleider nominated Darling for the Nebraska Chapter’s Commissioner of the Year in 2016.
“We were very proud and excited for him to get that honor,” Grigg said.
Darling is one of seven other commissioners who serves on the FHA Board of Commissioners. Grigg said members of the board come from all walks of life, whether it be banking, law or construction.
She said the diversity of the board makes her job easier as executive director and benefits FHA as a whole.
“It’s wonderful for me as a director to have commissioners that come from these backgrounds,” she said. “I’m fortunate as a director to have a wonderful board.”
While the elevator renovation at Stanton Tower and Hidden Brook project take precedence, Darling said he has toyed with some ideas for future developments.
“We’re still going to look for areas to develop, and maybe it’s not the 55-plus type of project, maybe it’s a single-family housing project that we may be able to now venture into,” he said. “That’s something on the horizon that we may be able to do.”