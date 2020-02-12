Fremont Housing Authority, chair Stan Darling look to future following re-appointment

While the Hidden Brook project will fill a housing need for some of Fremont’s senior population, the waitlist for public housing never seems to grow smaller.

“It probably won’t meet our waitlist, which is somewhere around 100 people,” he said. “The demand is there so that’s why we’ve hooked up with Misner Development Group to provide the additional housing. It amazes me that as fast as we build them, there’s a waiting list there.”

Other than those two projects, Darling said FHA plans to focus on simply maintaining their properties.

“...We continually upgrade everything from appliances to carpentry,” he said. “As some buildings age, we have to keep up with them.”

As the public’s housing needs have evolved, Darling said FHA has tried to follow suit.

“Years ago, we weren’t necessarily looking for anywhere further than the Somers Point project,” he said. “As needs evolved we looked out to developers and that’s how Fountain Springs started.” FHA executive director Rita Grigg said Darling’s continued work on the board is reflective of his love for the Fremont community.