Fremont Hy-Vee serves free breakfasts to area veterans

Around 3 a.m., Mathis said the cooking team started preparing for the veterans. As a line had formed around 5:45 a.m., he said the event started a little early.

Although the event was planned to end at 10 a.m., Mathis said he noticed that there were some familiar faces at events in years past that he didn’t see yet.

“We took it upon ourselves to go ahead and extend it for an extra hour on top of that for anybody that couldn’t get out because of the weather or the ice or there’s a lot of people that lost power,” he said. “So we wanted to make sure that we were still able to provide meals for them as well.”

Mathis said the veterans were thankful for the store taking time to recognize them, with many of them getting emotional.

“Some of them had Purple Hearts on their card, and so when we asked about that, why they got their Purple Heart, it brought back some memories, even though it was a long time ago,” he said. “It hit them right in their feelings, and they were able to talk about that for a little while.”

Having served himself in the U.S. Navy and with his grandfather and uncle being veterans as well, Mathis said the event was important to recognize area veterans.