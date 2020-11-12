Fremont Hy-Vee serves free breakfasts to area veterans

Hundreds of Fremont area veterans got their morning fill with free breakfast meals from Hy-Vee for Veterans Day Wednesday.
In a departure from previous years, Hy-Vee had veterans pick up their food from their cars in the parking lot of the grocery store starting around 6 a.m.
“Usually it’s a dine-in, but this year, we wanted to be able to do that without helping spread COVID,” Hy-Vee Food Service Director Derek Mathis said. “So we wanted to make sure that they had a nice, sanitary way of still getting their thanks and getting their food through the curbside option this year.”
Fremont’s recipients received biscuits and gravy, scrambled eggs, bacon, sausage, cinnamon rolls and hash brown casserole, as well as coffee and a drink.
“So a bunch of people would drive through and we had a hot meal ready to go for them, a nice, hearty meal,” Mathis said. “And they just drove up and we would give them meals for them or their spouses or their family that was eating that day.”
Additionally, Hy-Vee handed out collectable commemorative coins, carnations, roses and placemats made by the students from the local elementary schools.
Mathis said most of Hy-Vee’s locations with kitchens take part in the annual event on Veterans Day. Fremont’s store usually makes the top 10 in meals served, usually averaging from 700 to 900.
Around 3 a.m., Mathis said the cooking team started preparing for the veterans. As a line had formed around 5:45 a.m., he said the event started a little early.
Although the event was planned to end at 10 a.m., Mathis said he noticed that there were some familiar faces at events in years past that he didn’t see yet.
“We took it upon ourselves to go ahead and extend it for an extra hour on top of that for anybody that couldn’t get out because of the weather or the ice or there’s a lot of people that lost power,” he said. “So we wanted to make sure that we were still able to provide meals for them as well.”
Mathis said the veterans were thankful for the store taking time to recognize them, with many of them getting emotional.
“Some of them had Purple Hearts on their card, and so when we asked about that, why they got their Purple Heart, it brought back some memories, even though it was a long time ago,” he said. “It hit them right in their feelings, and they were able to talk about that for a little while.”
Having served himself in the U.S. Navy and with his grandfather and uncle being veterans as well, Mathis said the event was important to recognize area veterans.
“They made the ultimate sacrifice, and as a community, we should definitely give praise and give thanks to those who were willing to lay down their lives for us,” he said. “And the ones that survived, we want to make sure that they know that we still recognize them and we need to say thanks.”
Hopefully, Mathis said next year the event will return to being held inside Hy-Vee.
“I know a lot of my fellow veterans, they enjoy coming in and sharing their stories and being with other people from different eras and different walks of life that all went through the same experience,” he said. “And we just want to continue to give back to them as much as we can, and will do that every year.”
