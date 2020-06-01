Fremont Hy-Vee to give away mini peaches

The giveaway will start at 10 a.m. and continue until noon, or while supplies last.

Hy-Vewe has partnered with its fruit supplier SunWest Fruit Company to donate high-quality fresh produce to customers due to the impact of the coronavirus.

Fresh mini peaches will be distributed to customers for free on a first-come, first-served basis. Product will be safely loaded into customer vehicles using a contactless method to minimize physical contact and enforce social distancing. The event will take place at the Fremont Hy-Vee in the southeast area of the parking lot, west of Hy-Vee Gas. All event helpers will be wearing masks and gloves for additional safety measures. No walk-ups will be allowed.