Fremont in snow emergency until 6 a.m. Wednesday
Fremont in snow emergency until 6 a.m. Wednesday

Cold weather

Local officials are reminding residents to move cars from designated snow routes due to a snow emergency declaration.

The city of Fremont is in a snow emergency until 6 a.m. Wednesday.

No parking is permitted on designated snow routes. Cars parked on designated snow routes are subject to be towed and the vehicle owners can be cited.

