Fremont Izaak Walton chapter plans family dinner

The Jessie Benton Fremont Chapter of the Izaak Walton League will be hosting its first family dinner of the year at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25, at Fremont Izaak Walton Park on West Military Avenue.
Support Local Journalism
Your membership makes our reporting possible.{{featured_button_text}}
Roast pork with sour kraut, potatoes, lettuce salad, bread, dessert, coffee or juice will be served.
The cost is $10 for adults and $5 for kids. Twenty free games of bingo with prizes will follow dinner.
Everyone is welcome. For more information, call Kim at 402-620-1732.
Tags
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Tammy Greunke
Reporter/news assistant
I'm a native of Cedar Bluffs who reports on entertainment news, general news and sports.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today