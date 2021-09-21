 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Fremont Izaak Walton chapter plans family dinner
0 Comments
editor's pick top story

Fremont Izaak Walton chapter plans family dinner

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Local News

The Jessie Benton Fremont Chapter of the Izaak Walton League will be hosting its first family dinner of the year at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25, at Fremont Izaak Walton Park on West Military Avenue.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Roast pork with sour kraut, potatoes, lettuce salad, bread, dessert, coffee or juice will be served.

The cost is $10 for adults and $5 for kids. Twenty free games of bingo with prizes will follow dinner.

Everyone is welcome. For more information, call Kim at 402-620-1732.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Why are there more floods?

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News