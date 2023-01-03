Fremont Izaak Walton Chapter plans First Friday Fish Fry

The Fremont Izaak Walton Chapter will have its First Friday Fish Fry from 6-8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 6, at Izaak Walton Park, 2560 W. Military Ave., in Fremont.
Fried Pollock (spicy or original), baked Pollock and chicken strips will be served along with french fries, coleslaw, bread and dessert. Everyone who pays for a meal will receive a ticket for a soda.
Carryout meals will be available by calling 402-721-6112.
There will not be a First Friday Fish Fry in February.
Tammy Greunke
Reporter/news assistant
I'm a native of Cedar Bluffs who reports on entertainment news, general news and sports.
