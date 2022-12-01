 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Fremont Izaak Walton Chapter plans fish fry

Local News

The Fremont Izaak Walton Chapter will be hosting a First Friday Fish Fry from 6-8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2, at Izaak Walton Park, 2560 W. Military Ave., in Fremont. The event is open to the public.

Fried Pollack (spicy or regular), baked Pollack and chicken strips will be served along with a soda, bread, fries and a side.

The cost is $10 for adults and $5 for kids under 12.

