The Izaak Walton Fremont Chapter will be hosting a fish fry from 6-8 p.m. Friday at 2560 W. Military Ave. in Fremont.

The menu includes a choice of Pollock made three different ways, fries, coleslaw, bread and dessert. Chicken strips also will be available.

The cost of $10 per person includes two trips through the food line and a drink ticket. Call 402-721-6112 to order ahead.

