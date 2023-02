The Fremont Izaak Walton Chapter will be hosting its monthly dinner at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18, at Fremont Izaak Walton Park, 2560 W. Military Ave., in Fremont.

Baked steak, homemade macaroni and cheese, green beans, salad, dessert, coffee or tea will be served.

The cost is $10 for adults and $5 for kids 12 and under, which includes 20 free games of bingo.

Everyone is welcome to attend.