An all-you-can-eat spaghetti and meatball dinner will take place at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, April 15, at Fremont Izaak Walton Park, 2560 W. Military Ave., in Fremont.
The dinner will come with lettuce salad, garlic bread, dessert, coffee or juice.
The cost is $10 for adults and $5 for kids 12 and under. Twenty free games of bingo with prizes are included with a paid meal.
Everyone is welcome. Anyone with questions may call Kim at 402-620-1732.
Tammy Greunke
Reporter/news assistant
I'm a native of Cedar Bluffs who reports on entertainment news, general news and sports.
