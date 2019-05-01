The Fremont Lakes State Recreation Area officially reopened on Wednesday, following last month’s historic flooding that battered much of the area and delayed entry.
By opening the park on Wednesday, officials made good on previously reported hopes to start welcoming visitors by May 1. The opening also comes after a volunteer cleanup session hosted this weekend. But the opening has some limitations, according to Nebraska Game and Parks Regional Superintendent Jeff Fields.
Lakes 10, 15 (Victory) and 20 will have no-wake, five-mile-per-hour speed limits as officials still work to remove snags, trees and other boat hazards. A press release from Game and Parks says that they hope that the lakes will welcome normal boating activities by the end of May.
“We’re going to start probably next week on doing some snag removal out in the lakes via boats and equipment to try to pull some of these snags that come floating in so they’re not a boat hazard,” Fields said. “That’s why we have that five-mile-per-hour speed limit until we get that accomplished.”
Electrical sites one through 11 in the Cottonwood Cove Campground in the north camping area will be open, and sections of Cottonwood Cove will be open for primitive camping. However, the Fisherman’s Point Campground in the north camping area will be closed to all camping until further notice due to high lake levels and road damage.
Several roadways are still damaged by flooding and remain closed, and park officials urge motorists to observe cautionary signage and barricades.
The Pathfinder Campground can be accessed from the west side of the area just off of County Road 19. Victory Lake and Pathfinder Campgrounds are open for camping. Additionally, both the east and west entrances to the south camping areas are open, and a valid 2019 Park Permit is required.
Fields explained that officials were waiting to have the Nebraska Department of Environmental Quality test the water quality inside the lakes, which had filled with river water during the flooding. That testing has been done, and the park was cleared to open, Fields said.
“They were all at reasonable levels, so we were basically greenlighted to open up,” Fields told the Tribune. “That’s one of the reasons we were kind of waiting just to make sure we didn’t have really high bacteria levels.”
Fields said that it could take up to a year for the recreation area to return to normal entirely, when factoring in the roads, some of which were washed out in the flooding, such as the road between Lake 16 and Victory Lake.
“I think the biggest limitation will be just with areas you won’t be able to drive just because the road washed out,” Fields said. “Some of those are things that will take longer to get accomplished because we’re talking asphalt road and quite a substantial amount of dirt work, really not going to impact camping or the main flow of the area really.”
Meanwhile, work continues on repairing levee breaches on the south end of Lake 20, which Fields says will continue for at least a couple more weeks. Additional work is occurring on the east end of Lake 20 to “re-establish a boundary between the neighboring landowner to the east of us there,” Fields said.
Still, there are some long-term effects from the flooding that could take years to iron out. That includes, particularly, the entry of non-native species of fish into the state lakes from the Platte River. That could affect the local eco-system, and once other work in the area concludes, it will have to be addressed.
On Wednesday afternoon, overcast skies and chilly temperatures didn’t stop a handful of visitors some from entering the park for the first time this season. Several recreational vehicles were seen set up throughout the area.
Jerry and Maxine Bennett had come out to walk their dog, a Shih Tzu named Mocha.
They had heard that the parks were set to open on May 1 and planned to be out there on day one.
“We always used to come out every day and walk and bring our dog out and walk, but then, this spring with all the flooding, it was closed so long,” Jerry said. “So this is the first day it was open, we tried to get back in the habit and get back out.”
They said that they’d seen quite a few cars driving through the area.
“We’re really glad it’s open,” Maxine said. “We like walking out here because there’s so many geese and deer and wildlife.”
When asked what he was most looking forward to this season, Jerry gave a simple answer:
“No more floods, hopefully.”