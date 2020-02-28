Fremont Lakes State Recreation Area reopens to visitors

The portion of Fremont Lakes State Recreation Area south of Military Avenue in Fremont reopened to vehicle and foot traffic on Friday. It had been closed due to high flows of the Platte River and the potential for rapid changes in the area’s lake levels.
Water levels on Lake 18 and Lake 20 remain high. County Road 19 west of Lake 20 remains closed to vehicle and foot traffic.
The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission asks visitors to obey all posted closure and caution signs at the recreation area.