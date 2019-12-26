Up until now, Dennis Grace hadn’t been involved in politics.
A Nebraska native, he has lived in Fremont with his wife, Kara, and four kids since 2011, working as an insurance fraud investigator.
But Grace said a health incident in April left him worried about the future of his family and what kind of lessons he would leave behind for them.
“One of the lessons that really popped up into my head was this: I’ll never again complain about something without putting forth whatever it takes to get up and change that something,” he said. “So I won’t sit back and say that everyone is to blame if I’m not willing to take some of the punches myself and go out there and change it.”
Grace, a libertarian, will run in 2020 for Nebraska’s 1st congressional district seat, which has been held by Jeff Fortenberry since 2005.
Grace was born and raised in Omaha, graduating from Omaha South High School in 1988. He received his bachelor’s degree in criminal justice administration and master’s degree in security management with an emphasis on homeland security from Bellevue University.
Although he said he’s still ironing out his platform, Grace said he plans to run on the basics of the platform of the Libertarian Party, which includes a smaller government, fewer taxes and less involvement in people’s lives.
“The same story is put out year after year after year: ‘We can’t balance the budget, we’re going to have to pass continuing resolutions and you’re just going to have to deal with it. You’re going to have to tighten your belts,’ and all these neat little catchphrases that don’t get anything done,” he said. “So I guess the basic platform of the libertarian platform is just to diminish the meddling in our day-to-day lives.”
Grace said he’s also interested in criminal justice reform and immigration reform, which he said have become more complicated than they really are.
“Not that I have the answer for anything, I certainly would never say that or never even think that, but I think if honest politicians and lawmakers sit down and look at each one of these issues, they can bring it down to its core and basic elements and get things solved,” he said.
After filing for the congressional seat, Grace said he was asked by party leaders in the state if he was sure if he wanted to go for a national seat, as opposed to a smaller position, like city councilmember or mayor.
“I’m here to offer what I can to change what I can and then to get out,” he said. “So the best way to do that and the most effective way, I think, is running for and winning a congressional seat.”
Grace said he’s been building his campaign slowly over the last few months by designing his own website and logos and drafting policy statements on topics relevant to his platform.
“So prior to really going all out and really announcing anything, I’ve been building up slowly and making sure that when somebody actually looks at me and finally gets to take a good look at the campaign, I’m saying, ‘I am a serious contender. I’m a serious candidate,’” he said. “I’m not just a fly-by-night kind of person. I really plan on winning this thing.”
Grace plans on making a public announcement sometime in late January or early February of his plans for the district during the campaign season.
“There’s just such an eclectic group of people in these counties from farmers to urban artists, a little bit of everything,” he said. “So I plan on getting out and hitting every single county, social media blitzes and really just being visible.”
The primary message of Grace’s campaign is to not be content with the way things are if someone isn’t happy with the way things are, he said.
“Get up and change something,” he said. “No matter what it is in your life, you’ve got to make the change, and you’ve got to have the strength to do it.”