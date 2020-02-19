Fremont, Lincoln schools release joint statement regarding incident

Fremont and Lincoln Public Schools issued a joint statement regarding the evening of Feb. 7, 2020, centered around the Lincoln High and Fremont High girls basketball game.

This is the joint statement in its entirety. The statement can also be viewed online at https://fremonttigers.org/2020/02/19/fremont-and-lincoln-public-schools-joint-statement/ .

Fremont and Lincoln Public Schools Joint Statement Regarding Lincoln High vs Fremont Basketball Game

Feb. 19, 2020

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

When it comes to student discipline, our schools follow our established protocols and policies in protecting student privacy. In accordance with privacy laws, we do not publicly release results of student discipline. We are, however, releasing information today to correct a misrepresentation that is circulating on social media about the timeline of events and the responses of the administration of Fremont High, Fremont Public Schools, Lincoln High and Lincoln Public Schools following an altercation between students of both high schools.