Fremont lineworkers assist in aftermath of Omaha storm

“I sent two three-man crews with a pickup, a digger and a bucket truck each,” he said. “And we all met at the shop at 7 in the morning and they went down there.”

The six lineworkers spent all day Saturday and Sunday assisting in clearing trees off of power lines and setting poles.

“The trees had blown over and kicked lines and power poles down, so for the most part, we worked on that stuff,” Royuk said. “And when they start larger groups of people out, sometimes you can set one pole and get 1,200 people back on.”

Although Fremont was too busy to send any more workers after the initial support, Royuk said he sent a contracted tree crew to help clear the power lines last week.

“They had a lot of linemen coming in from other areas and needed some more tree trimmers than linemen at that point,” he said. “And they wanted them to run our backyard equipment, so I said, ‘Well, I can send a crew down that does that for a living for us.’”

All in all, Royuk said he was proud of Fremont’s lineworkers stepping up to the task and was glad to help out Omaha in a time of need.