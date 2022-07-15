Fremont man dies after traffic accident

A 94-year-old Fremont man died after a Friday morning traffic accident at 23rd Street and Luther Road.

Sgt. Dominic Savio of the Fremont Police Department said the accident occurred at 10:09 a.m.

Charles Wild was eastbound on 23rd Street, making a left-hand turn to go north onto Luther Road, when a westbound vehicle driven by Derek Brown, 53, of St. Paul, Minnesota, collided with Wild’s vehicle in the intersection.

Both had green lights.

After the initial collision, the vehicle driven by Brown continued on and stuck a vehicle driven by Jodi Yount, 63, of Fremont, which was stopped on the north side of the intersection of 23rd and Luther.

Savio said Yount was stopped at a red light, planning to make a westbound turn onto 23rd Street.

There were no passengers in any of the vehicles.

Wild was ejected from his vehicle. He was transported to Methodist Fremont Health, where he was pronounced deceased, Savio said.

It is believed Wild was not wearing a seatbelt. The other two drivers were wearing seatbelts.

Brown was transported by ambulance to the Fremont hospital and Yount was taken by a family member. Both had minor injuries, Savio said.

No tickets were issued. The accident remains under investigation.

Traffic in this area was delayed for about three hours.