Fremont man graduates from Dodge County Reentry Court program

“It tells about how to help other people and be less selfish, and to help people more when you’ve got time is a great thing,” he said. “Because you never know who really could use the help, and you can surprise them and make their day a lot better.”

Hall told Lowther he had seen a tremendous change with Lowther, including him taking his needed medication.

“You’re doing some really good things, but your past doesn’t go away,” he said. “It’s what you learn from your past that can help you going forward.”

Jessica Lidgett, specialized probation officer, said Lowther had been “phenomenal” in the program.

“He was always respectful and returned phone calls and texts right away,” she said. “I never had to worry about him not showing up.”

Deputy Dodge County Attorney Emily Beamis said Lowther never missed a drug test and never tested positive. She said he also has long-term plan for his success moving forward.

“Eric is a very different person from when all these actions occurred, and I think he should be very proud of himself for how far he’s come within this program and just how far he’s come just in his life in general,” she said.