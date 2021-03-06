Fremont man graduates from Dodge County Reentry Court program

Having been a judge with the Dodge County District Court since 2010, Geoffrey Hall said he’s known Eric Lowther for the duration of his legal troubles.
But in a Dodge County courtroom Friday morning, Hall told Lowther that he was the best version of himself that he’d seen yet.
“Is it a completed portrait or painting? No, it’s a work in progress,” Hall said. “But maybe for the first time, you have found the key or the secret to success.”
On Friday, Lowther, 38, graduated from reentry court after completing his post-release supervision (PRS), an intensive rehabilitation probation for individuals after completing a prison sentence.
“I don’t think I’ll ever go back to the old me, and I don’t ever want to go back to the old me,” he said. “I’m going to do what I can to stay on this narrow road and just try to live a life that is worthy of living, being helpful and being loving and kind and not fall into some snare that’s just going to entrap me.”
At the ceremony, Lowther was presented certificates for completing PRS and Moral Reconation Therapy (MRT), as well as a medallion from Hall.
“That angry, sullen person that you were when I first met you in the program has been chipped away,” Hall told Lowther. “I think the better part of yourself has come to the surface, and you need to keep that.”
Hall told the Fremont Tribune that the PRS system came as the Nebraska Legislature was attempting to decrease its prison population.
“So my thought was, ‘If we’re going to do this, and we need to do it right, number one, we have to commit some resources,” he said. “’But also, we need them to come before the court, kind of following our drug court model, to be accountable, to interact with the court, the prosecutor, defense counsel and probation in an attempt to change or modify their behavior.’”
With Lowther’s case, Hall called it a “perfect example” of the program’s success.
“When he started, I don’t think he wanted to be here,” he said. “But he got a job, he has a vehicle, he’s paying taxes, he’s going through the programs, he got on his medication, and I think he has found a path that works for him. And that to me proves that this program can work.”
Moving forward, Hall said he’d like to see Nebraska continue to support PRS to reduce the state’s prison load.
“If we can help them and get them back into society, I think this program can really work,” he said. “And I think [Lowther has] proven that.”
At his graduation, Lowther told Hall he had a steady job that he loved and had taken much away from his time with MRT, including taking ownership of his problems.
“It tells about how to help other people and be less selfish, and to help people more when you’ve got time is a great thing,” he said. “Because you never know who really could use the help, and you can surprise them and make their day a lot better.”
Hall told Lowther he had seen a tremendous change with Lowther, including him taking his needed medication.
“You’re doing some really good things, but your past doesn’t go away,” he said. “It’s what you learn from your past that can help you going forward.”
Jessica Lidgett, specialized probation officer, said Lowther had been “phenomenal” in the program.
“He was always respectful and returned phone calls and texts right away,” she said. “I never had to worry about him not showing up.”
Deputy Dodge County Attorney Emily Beamis said Lowther never missed a drug test and never tested positive. She said he also has long-term plan for his success moving forward.
“Eric is a very different person from when all these actions occurred, and I think he should be very proud of himself for how far he’s come within this program and just how far he’s come just in his life in general,” she said.
Beamis also commended Lowther for recognizing that he needed a new sponsor at one point in the program, which Hall said he’s seen in the drug court program as well.
“Often, they’ll get a sponsor at the very beginning that may be what they need at that point,” he said. “As they mature and progress, the needs may be different, and you need to stand up and be OK with saying, ‘Hey, I need a change.’”
Lowther’s attorney, Spencer Wilson, said many people who enter into the reentry court program are nervous, angry and resentful at first.
“About two weeks ago, Eric and I were talking on the phone, and you could just tell Eric’s a happy guy,” he said. “He’s not looking over his shoulder, he laughs on the phone, we’re talking about his favorite doughnut.”
Wilson said Lowther had a complete personality change since starting in the program.
“I just think that his outlook and his attitude on life is completely different and improved for the better now,” he said. “He’s a happy guy now, so I think he did great in this program.”
Although Hall said Lowther should celebrate his success and recovery, he said his journey wasn’t over yet.
“It’s not going to be easy. it’s going to be an ongoing process,” he said. “But I do believe that the lightbulb is now on and that you have figured out that, ‘Hey, I’ve got the strength, I’ve got the tools, I’ve got the ability to be a success and to do it each and every day.”