Fremont man injured in motorcycle accident

A Fremont man was flown by medical helicopter to Omaha after a Saturday night motorcycle accident.

Fremont Police said the accident occurred at about 10:10 p.m., when Mark D. Carey, 59, was westbound on South Street.

Carey was in the 600 block of West South Street when his 2007 Harley Davidson motorcycle collided with a 2017 Peterbilt truck tractor parked on the north side of South Street.

The collision popped the front tire on Carey’s motorcycle causing him to lose control and strike a curbside mailbox.

Carey was thrown from his motorcycle.

He was taken by ambulance to Methodist Fremont Health from which he was flown to Omaha due to his injuries, police reported.

Carey’s motorcycle sustained an estimated $8,000 in damage while the Peterbilt truck tractor sustained an estimated $2,000 in damage. Damage to the mailbox is estimated at $150.

No other information was available at press time.

