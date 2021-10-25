 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick topical top story

Fremont man injured in motorcycle accident

  • 0
Accident logo

A Fremont man was flown by medical helicopter to Omaha after a Saturday night motorcycle accident.

Fremont Police said the accident occurred at about 10:10 p.m., when Mark D. Carey, 59, was westbound on South Street.

Carey was in the 600 block of West South Street when his 2007 Harley Davidson motorcycle collided with a 2017 Peterbilt truck tractor parked on the north side of South Street.

The collision popped the front tire on Carey’s motorcycle causing him to lose control and strike a curbside mailbox.

Carey was thrown from his motorcycle.

He was taken by ambulance to Methodist Fremont Health from which he was flown to Omaha due to his injuries, police reported.

Carey’s motorcycle sustained an estimated $8,000 in damage while the Peterbilt truck tractor sustained an estimated $2,000 in damage. Damage to the mailbox is estimated at $150.

No other information was available at press time.

Subscribe to The Fremont Tribune and get unlimited access to local news
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Woman faces drug charges

Woman faces drug charges

At approximately noon, Oct. 20, Breanna M. Kelly, 21, of Omaha was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance (methamphetam…

Arrest follows traffic stop

Arrest follows traffic stop

At approximately 10 p.m., Oct. 19, Bulmaro Hernandez, 24, of Omaha was arrested on suspicion of driving with a revoked license following a tra…

Police arrest Fremont man

Police arrest Fremont man

At approximately 1:15 p.m., Oct. 20, Kelly M. Montanye, 55, of Fremont was arrested on an outstanding Dodge County warrant in the 100 block of…

Police arrest local man

Police arrest local man

At approximately 10:30 p.m., Oct. 21, James J. Scarpino, 30, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of assault (domestic) after officers were ca…

Police make afternoon arrest

Police make afternoon arrest

At approximately 3:45 p.m., Oct. 21, Jon C. Coniglio, 49, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of drinking on public property and littering af…

Police arrest Hooper man

Police arrest Hooper man

At approximately 12:45 p.m., Oct. 15, Nathan R. Carlson, 20, of Hooper was arrested on suspicion of driving with a suspended license following…

Police arrest Fremont woman

Police arrest Fremont woman

At approximately 11:15 p.m., Oct. 17, Savannah J. Neill, 23, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of disorderly conduct after officers were di…

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Supply chain issues still harming economy

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News