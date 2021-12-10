Fremont man killed by police never fired shot at officers, carried BB gun

A Fremont man killed by police last May aimed a BB gun at officers but never fired a shot, according to a Nebraska State Patrol investigation.

A previous NSP report located within court documents stated that Aaron Schneider, 33, fired a shot from a firearm before walking down the street toward officers in the 200 block of South Clarmar Avenue.

According to new evidence provided in a press release from the Dodge County Attorney’s Office Thursday, Schneider was armed with a realistic-looking “Glock CO2 powered BB gun,” and arriving police mistakenly thought an officer’s shot was from Schneider’s weapon.

Shortly before 3:30 p.m. May 14, Schneider called 911 advising that he was suicidal and had a gun. He exited the residence and aimed his gun at arriving officers, who shouted at Schneider to drop the firearm.

A few minutes later, an officer fired his handgun at Schneider, but missed. According to the investigation, officers arriving at the scene mistakenly believed Schneider had fired the shot at officers.

While still on the 911 call, Schneider continued to advance while brandishing his weapon. He refused to drop the gun and aimed it at police, despite multiple commands by multiple officers to drop the weapon, before being shot by three officers.

Officers began administering lifesaving measures to Schneider, who was transported to Methodist Fremont Health and pronounced dead shortly before 4 p.m.

On Tuesday, a grand jury determined that there was no criminal conduct in regard to Schneider’s death, returning with a “no true bill” after evidence was presented by Dodge County Attorney and Special Prosecutor Paul Vaughan.

