 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick alert top story

Fremont man killed in car crash with semitruck north of Fremont

  • 0
Nebraska State Patrol logo

A 93-year-old Fremont man was killed after his pickup truck crashed into a semitrailer truck at an intersection north of Fremont Wednesday evening.

Harold Mueksch was pronounced dead shortly after 4 p.m. at the scene of the crash, which diverted traffic for a little more than two-and-a-half hours.

According to Nebraska State Patrol Public Relations Director Cody Thomas, Mueksch was heading west on east Cathy Street while the semi was heading north on U.S. Highway 77.

"The driver of the pickup was pronounced deceased at the scene, and I have no injuries reported for the driver of the semi," he said.

Thomas said no factors have been determined yet as to the cause of the crash, which is still under investigation and reconstruction by NSP.

Subscribe to The Fremont Tribune and get unlimited access to local news

Jonné Arnold expresses thanks during a candlelight vigil on Monday night at Clemmons Park. The event took place in honor of the Huisman family who died in June 10 accident.

Thirteen people killed in one of the deadliest border crashes on record were among 44 people who entered the U.S. through a hole cut into Southern California's border fence with Mexico, the Border Patrol said Wednesday.
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Japanese artist creates life-like sculptures out of cardboard

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News