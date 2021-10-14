Fremont man killed in car crash with semitruck north of Fremont

A 93-year-old Fremont man was killed after his pickup truck crashed into a semitrailer truck at an intersection north of Fremont Wednesday evening.

Harold Mueksch was pronounced dead shortly after 4 p.m. at the scene of the crash, which diverted traffic for a little more than two-and-a-half hours.

According to Nebraska State Patrol Public Relations Director Cody Thomas, Mueksch was heading west on east Cathy Street while the semi was heading north on U.S. Highway 77.

"The driver of the pickup was pronounced deceased at the scene, and I have no injuries reported for the driver of the semi," he said.

Thomas said no factors have been determined yet as to the cause of the crash, which is still under investigation and reconstruction by NSP.

