A Fremont man who compared his life to a book reached his final chapter here on earth.

Stan Naydo, whose story included time in a Japanese internment camp and a career in engineering, died March 5.

He was 81.

Born in California, Naydo later moved to Fremont where he shared his story with the Tribune in 2013.

Naydo said his parents, Johnny and Josephine, owned a nursery, which had become a thriving business. His parents were Kibei — American-born people who grew up in Japan, but returned to the United States.

Then Pearl Harbor was bombed in December 1941. Non-Japanese workers left the Naydos’ business and the family began working 20-hour days. From the windows, Josephine could see FBI agents keeping an eye on their house.

In 1942, the order was given to put Japanese Americans in internment camps. Among the first to be rounded up, the Naydos had no time to liquidate assets and practically gave away their business. They stored belongings in a schoolhouse and drove their car, as ordered, to the Santa Anita racetrack.

There, Japanese Americans lived in unsanitary conditions. Stan Naydo, his 8-year-old brother, Walter, and mom contracted tuberculosis.

Josephine was sent to a sanitarium. Stan and Walter went to a private residence. Johnny was sent to the Tule Lake internment camp in northern California, about 900 miles away from their home. He would become among some 120,000 Japanese people to be put in one of the 10 camps.

Toward the end of 1944, Josephine, Walter and Stan were deemed healthy enough for the family to be reunited at Tule Lake, where they lived in barracks.

Since the mess hall was far from the barracks, Josephine tried burning some newspapers to make a small fire to heat milk for baby Stan. Suddenly, a guard burst into the area.

“What are you doing? Put that fire out. Are you trying to signal the enemy?” he asked.

Naydo said his father didn’t talk about their time in the camp; most of the information came from his mother. She later told Stan that in one sense it was better that they were behind fences, because at least they were safe from physical harm due to all the hostility toward Japanese people at that time.

Japanese Americans were released from the camps after the war ended. The Naydos had nothing. Their belongings had been stolen from the school. Their car was gone.

Some Japanese friends, who weren’t among the first to be relocated, had a Mexican foreman take ownership of their nursery business — on paper.

“They had to trust that he would give it back, and he did,” Naydo said. “I knew that man when I was in my teens. He was a beautiful person.”

The Japanese people returned to their business, which was thriving. They helped other Japanese Americans, like the Naydos, get back on their feet.

But Japanese Americans faced prejudice.

“Most of the Nisei (American-born children of Japanese immigrants), when they went to college, went into technical fields like math or engineering — not fields like public relations or law or things that dealt with the public, because we were regarded as untouchable,” Naydo said in the 2013 article.

Naydo went to the University of California-Berkeley and became an engineer.

He worked for the city of Los Angeles in that capacity.

After suffering health issues in about 2003, he moved to Fremont. Naydo took a job as a doughnut maker at the Casey’s store on 23rd Street.

Naydo then became a cook at the former Arbor Manor nursing home. There, he met his future wife, Julie, who was the head cook. They married in 2008.

In 2010, he began working as a kitchen aide in the dietary department at Fremont Area Medical Center. He washed pots and pans, served meals and prepared what was then called Merrick Manor’s dining room for residents. He worked there until his retirement.

Ellen Andrews of Fremont, now retired, worked with Naydo in the hospital kitchen years ago. Andrews had several jobs in the kitchen, finishing her time there as a baker.

“He was such a good guy,” Andrews said of Naydo. “He always smiled. He always checked on me to make sure I was OK or — if I needed a little extra help at work — he was trying to do that for me.”

Andrews said Naydo served coffee to Merrick Manor residents.

“They loved him,” she said. “He was good with them.”

Naydo appreciated the people he served and said in the 2013 article that some nursing home residents even sent him cards when he was battling throat cancer.

Andrews, who’s a friend of Naydo’s wife, Julie, recalls how he helped his spouse with a craft project.

One year, Julie planned to make a wreath out of flip flops to hang on a door.

“Stan got into the Walmart flip flop bin and he dug out her flip flips for her. Most guys — I don’t think — would do that,” Andrews said.

Andrews described Naydo as an intelligent man.

“He knew how to deal with wrong things to try and make them right in life,” she said.

Some of Naydo’s sentiments about life were shared in a 2013 Spiritual Spinach column in the Tribune.

“If you have a life with no challenges and no risks, you’re basically on a treadmill, and even if you succeed financially or otherwise, all it is, is a gold-plated treadmill,” he said.

Naydo said he didn’t regret the tragedy he’s faced in life, because it made him appreciate the good times. He said he’d rather be on a Ferris wheel with highs and lows than a treadmill.

He shared his perspective on the past in the 2013 story.

Naydo recalls his mother, who was from an aristocratic family in Hiroshima, showing him photographs of schoolmates who didn’t survive the atomic bomb.

“I visited the Japan in the early 1970s and when I walked through the war memorial, I was devastated,” he said.

Yet he’d also read about accounts of barbaric acts that Japanese soldiers committed against American soldiers, and felt personal shame.

As for the camp, Naydo said most people he’s talked to consider it a blot on the American system of justice.

His view was slightly different.

“For me, I think it’s understandable what they did,” he said. “I think it was performed in the most humanitarian way possible given the sentiment of the whole populous. My mother was fearful that we were going to get hurt by gangs or someone who had just lost a loved one in the Pacific — and to this day, when I see a man wearing a cap and he’s a veteran of the Navy in World War II, I’m very attuned to his sensibilities about what he saw and what may have happened to his buddies.

“It’s just so senseless,” Naydo said. “It’s not the people who dislike each other. It’s whoever is in the elite leadership positions who decide they want more land or more of this or that.”

Naydo said neither of his parents ever uttered a bitter word about their wartime experience. He talked about always looking to his next chapter in life.

During her husband’s last chapter here on earth, Julie shared tender thoughts with him.

“I would whisper in his ear, ‘go with God. I’ll be OK. You’ll be OK,” she said.

Two days before he died, Naydo was restless. He kept reaching out for their dog, Yoshi, who’d died three years earlier.

“She’s right there and she won’t jump to the bed,” he said.

“Do you see Yoshi?” Julie asked.

Naydo confirmed that he did and also began talking about a son-in-law who’d previously died, providing loved ones with a hopeful glimpse of a better chapter ahead for him.

In his obituary, loved ones wrote that Naydo would always be remembered for his love of people and his longing for knowledge.

And local residents will remember the man of many chapters for the kindness he showed them.