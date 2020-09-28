Fremont man sentenced to 50 years in prison for sexual assault of stepdaughters

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A 31-year-old Fremont man was sentenced to 50 years in prison for sexually assaulting his three stepdaughters Monday morning.

David I. Romero-Muniz was found guilty of first-degree sexual assault and two counts of incest under 18 years of age in the Dodge County District Court. He previously pleaded no contest to the charges on June 25.

“You’ve violated the trust of your young stepchildren,” Judge Geoffrey Hall said. “You’ve robbed them of their innocence.”

Hall sentenced Romero-Muniz to 49 to 50 years on the sexual assault charge and 20 each to the two incest charges. The sentences will be run concurrently at the Nebraska State Penitentiary.

The incidents were initially reported on March 2. According to a report by the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, Romero-Muniz’s assaults on his three stepchildren had occurred over the last six years, around the same time he had gotten married.

The victims were 12 to 17, 10 to 15 and 7 to 12 years old at the time of the assaults.

“Through the [presentence investigation], the defendant repeatedly raped three children over the course of years,” Deputy Dodge County Attorney Emily Beamis said. “He was considered a father figure and a person these children could trust.”