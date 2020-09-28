Fremont man sentenced to 50 years in prison for sexual assault

A 31-year-old Fremont man was sentenced to 50 years in prison Monday morning for sexually assaulting three minors.
David I. Romero-Muniz was found guilty of first-degree sexual assault and two counts of incest under 18 years of age in the Dodge County District Court. He previously pleaded no contest to the charges on June 25.
“You’ve violated the trust of [them],” Judge Geoffrey Hall said. “You’ve robbed them of their innocence.”
Hall sentenced Romero-Muniz to 49 to 50 years on the sexual assault charge and 20 each to the two incest charges. The sentences will be run concurrently at the Nebraska State Penitentiary.
The incidents were initially reported on March 2. According to a report by the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, Romero-Muniz’s assaults on the three had occurred over the last six years.
“Through the [presentence investigation], the defendant repeatedly raped [them] over the course of years,” Deputy Dodge County Attorney Emily Beamis said. “He was considered a father figure and a person these children could trust.”
Support Local Journalism
As Romero-Muniz considered one of the incidents to be consensual, Beamis said he hasn’t owned up to his actions.
“He rationalizes and justifies his acts,” she said.
While Beamis asked the judge for the maximum sentencing, Romero-Muniz’s attorney asked for five to seven years in prison. He said multiple tests had shown his client was a low-risk sex offender and that the incidents had been isolate, not repeatedly over the years.
“The amount of remorse that I feel toward everything is immense,” Romero-Muniz said. “There really is no excuse for anything that I did, none of it is right, but all I can do now is just move forward.”
Romero-Muniz was given credit for 209 days served and must register as a sex offender after his release.
“I find little to no genuine remorse or acceptance in responsibility,” Hall told him. “This conduct is inexplicable, inexcusable and despicable.”
In other district court news on Monday:
- Ronald S. Nattress, 50, pleaded not guilty to several charges, including being a habitual criminal, refusing to submit to an alcohol test and terroristic threats. On May 20, Mattress was arrested after failing to signal. The arresting DCSO deputy identified Nattress as intoxicated, who became verbally aggressive and refused to be tested. “This defendant, when being contacted by law enforcement, decided to threaten the deputy, saying that he was going to kill them, he was going to rape them, kill their wives and kill their children,” Beamis said. A month later on June 29, Nattress was stopped by FPD on another DUI and after being arrested “began to bang his head on the inside of the cruiser,” according to the report. “He again threatened them, threatened to kill them, threatened to rape them and then looked at the officers and said, ‘We should just start killing cops,’” Beamis said. She also said Nattress had at least 19 failures to appear in court. Hall denied his bond reduction, but said he would look at it again if a furlough motion was reached. He set Nattress’ status hearing to Nov. 2.
- Adam A. Jarzynka, 22, was sentenced to three to five years in the Work Ethic Camp in McCook. On Jan. 28, Jarzynka was apprehended by the Fremont Police Department after stealing a vehicle from a Casey’s in south Fremont. He was charged with theft by unlawful taking and avoiding arrest, which he previously pleaded no contest to. Beamis said Jarzynka was a “high-risk runner,” as he had failed to appear for his presentence investigation and original sentencing, and asked for him to serve three to five years in prison. Jarzynka’s attorney said his client needed mental health help, and asked for probation and for a continuance to allow him to finish his reports, which Hall denied. Hall sentenced Jarzynka to three to five years at the camp with 83 days credit previously served. “If you get there and get involved with the programs, I think you have an opportunity to turn things around,” he said. “That’s up to you.”
- Jason L. McGoveran, 36, was sentenced to 30 months of intensive supervised probation. McGoveran was facing charges on intent to distribute methamphetamine from a January 2019 incident and possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person from a July 2019 incident. He previously pleaded no contest to both charges on Aug. 14. Hall told McGoveran he must enter a 12-step program, cognitive program and relapse prevention class. “You need to take this matter seriously and deal with this substance abuse problem,” he said. “If you don’t, you’re going to die or end up in the penitentiary, or both.”
- Joseph M. Gardner, 31, was sentenced to 10 days in county jail for violating his probation. Gardner admitted to having been released from Sarpy County Jail and failing to report the matter to his probation. He was given credit for 10 days previously served.
- Charlotte E. Anderson, 54, pleaded not guilty to one count of possession of meth and one count of possession of a controlled substance. On Jan. 8, FPD officers found the substances in Anderson’s property after she reported a home invasion. Her two-day jury trial was set to begin Feb. 3, with jury selection starting at 9:30 a.m. Hall also ordered a pretrial conference.
- Travis L. Jurgens, 35, pleaded not guilty to terroristic threats, third-degree domestic assault, child neglect and assault. On May 28, Jurgens’ girlfriend’s sister reported that she saw Jurgens standing over her sister. After scolding him, she reported Jurgens pushed her to the ground. A neighbor also observed Jurgens throwing his girlfriend’s son into the apartment, which caused a scrape on his elbow. Hall denied a motion to lower Jurgens’ bond and set his status hearing for Nov. 2.
- Dylan A. Valdez, 22, had his hearing set to Oct. 26 for violating his post-release supervision. He was serving nine months of post-release supervision after jail time on terroristic threats. Valdez was charged in Saunders County on charges of third-degree domestic assault. Hall revoked Valdez’s PRS and placed his bond at 10% of $150,000. His hearing was set to Oct. 26.
- Calli M. Soll, 29, had her hearing continued to Oct. 5. She has been charged with driving under the influence last New Year’s Eve, and has had three prior convictions from 2008, 2012 and 2014. Soll and her attorney were not present at the scheduled hearing Monday. Although Hall said Soll’s attorney had filed a motion to continue on Friday, Beamis said she didn’t have anything on file. She made a motion to issue a bench warrant, as Soll’s attorney had neglected to respond in a timely manner to her messages, but Hall denied her motion and said the time spent continuing would be counted against Soll and her right to a speedy trial.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.