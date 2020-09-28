Fremont man sentenced to 50 years in prison for sexual assault

A 31-year-old Fremont man was sentenced to 50 years in prison Monday morning for sexually assaulting three minors.

David I. Romero-Muniz was found guilty of first-degree sexual assault and two counts of incest under 18 years of age in the Dodge County District Court. He previously pleaded no contest to the charges on June 25.

“You’ve violated the trust of [them],” Judge Geoffrey Hall said. “You’ve robbed them of their innocence.”

Hall sentenced Romero-Muniz to 49 to 50 years on the sexual assault charge and 20 each to the two incest charges. The sentences will be run concurrently at the Nebraska State Penitentiary.

The incidents were initially reported on March 2. According to a report by the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, Romero-Muniz’s assaults on the three had occurred over the last six years.

“Through the [presentence investigation], the defendant repeatedly raped [them] over the course of years,” Deputy Dodge County Attorney Emily Beamis said. “He was considered a father figure and a person these children could trust.”

As Romero-Muniz considered one of the incidents to be consensual, Beamis said he hasn’t owned up to his actions.