Fremont man sentenced to four years in prison for avoiding arrest, drug possession

A 36-year-old Fremont man was sentenced to four years in the Nebraska State Penitentiary for avoiding arrest and methamphetamine possession Monday.

Edwin Caceres Jr. had two lawyers with him in the Dodge County District Court as he pleaded guilty to operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest, his second offense, and possession of a controlled substance, both class 4 felonies. He also admitted to a motion to revoke his post-release supervision.

"It's time for you to grow up, wake up and become a productive part of society," District Court Judge Geoffrey Hall told him. "Hopefully when you go to prison, you'll look at those gray walls and decide, 'Boy, I need to turn things around."

Caceres was previously sentenced to two years in prison for meth possession, obstruction of a peace officer and failure to appear in court in August 2018. As he had 219 days of credit served, he was released on Jan. 1., 2019, to begin his nine months of PRS.

However, Deputy Dodge County Attorney Emily Beamis said Caceres had violated his PRS conditions.

"The defendant failed to report to the Omaha probation office following his release," she said.

