Fremont man sentenced to four years in prison for avoiding arrest, drug possession

A 36-year-old Fremont man was sentenced to four years in the Nebraska State Penitentiary for avoiding arrest and methamphetamine possession Monday.
Edwin Caceres Jr. had two lawyers with him in the Dodge County District Court as he pleaded guilty to operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest, his second offense, and possession of a controlled substance, both class 4 felonies. He also admitted to a motion to revoke his post-release supervision.
"It's time for you to grow up, wake up and become a productive part of society," District Court Judge Geoffrey Hall told him. "Hopefully when you go to prison, you'll look at those gray walls and decide, 'Boy, I need to turn things around."
Caceres was previously sentenced to two years in prison for meth possession, obstruction of a peace officer and failure to appear in court in August 2018. As he had 219 days of credit served, he was released on Jan. 1., 2019, to begin his nine months of PRS.
However, Deputy Dodge County Attorney Emily Beamis said Caceres had violated his PRS conditions.
"The defendant failed to report to the Omaha probation office following his release," she said.
On Sept. 29, Beamis said a Fremont Police Department officer saw Caceres in a phone store. As Caceres had three active warrants, the officer pursued his vehicle after leaving.
"The officer activated his sirens in an attempt to stop the defendant, and the defendant ended up crossing the centerline into incoming traffic and turned southbound onto Lincoln [Street]," Beamis said. "Due to public safety, the officers discontinued their pursuit at that time and a warrant was ultimately requested."
On Oct. 16, FPD was dispatched to an alleged domestic disturbance involving Caceres. After his arrest, a small scale with meth was found in his pocket.
District Court Judge Geoffrey Hall sentenced Caceres to two years in prison for each charge, as well as 10 days to run consecutively for his PRS violation. He was given 31 days credit previously served.
Caceres, who apologized for his actions, will also plead guilty to a Dodge County Court charge of third-degree assault from an Sept. 7 incident as part of his plea agreement. His entry of plea is scheduled for Dec. 1 and his sentencing will run concurrent to his district court sentencing.
Caceres also had his driver's license removed for two years and was given nine months of PRS. He is required to attend a weekly 12-step program, work or seek work and take part in a relapse prevention class upon his release.
In other district court news on Monday:
- Sean P. Huckaby, 19, of Fremont was found guilty of attempted burglary and possession of a controlled substance after pleading guilty and no contest, respectively. On Sept. 21, the Dodge County Sheriff's Office received a report of a burglary at a Snyder convenience store in which Huckaby broke the front door and took $484 of tobacco products. Later that day, he was located and admitted to the crime, and Beamis said $234 of the product was returned to the store. On Sept. 25, Huckaby was approached by a DCSO deputy after his car was stopped with its hazard lights on. After detecting a marijuana odor from Huckaby, the deputy searched his car and found tinfoil with the hallucinogen LSD in his wallet. As part of the plea agreement, Huckaby will pay $860 to the store to pay for the product and damaged front door. Hall ordered a presentence investigation and set Huckaby's sentencing for Dec. 28.
- Todd L. Martin, 43, of Fremont was found guilty of a DUI, a subsequent offense. On April 22, FPD officers were dispatched to a domestic disturbance between Martin and his wife. Although Martin had left before officers arrived, he was spotted driving and fled the vehicle after parking in the driveway. After a short foot chase, Martin, who was currently revoked with an interlock permit, was apprehended. Although he passed a preliminary breath test, he was observed to have "sporadic movements" and admitted to smoking marijuana earlier. Although a writ not guilty plea was previously filed, Martin pleaded no contest. Hall ordered a PSI and set Martin's sentencing for Dec. 28.
- Ronald S. Nattress, 50, of Fremont had his status hearing continued to Dec. 28. He pleaded not guilty on Sept. 28 to several charges, including being a habitual criminal, refusing to submit to an alcohol test and terroristic threats. During two incidents in May and June, Nattress threatened law enforcement with violence. Nattress filed motions of deposition, one of which Beamis opposed, saying there were several officers listed who had nothing to do with the June incident. Nattress' lawyer said the witnesses could be revised, and Hall granted the motion for the May incident. Hall said the time spent continuing the case would count against Nattress' right to a speedy trial.
- Andrew W. Whitley, 39, of Fremont had his hearing continued to Dec. 7 on a motion for dispositions. He is facing charges of possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person, operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest, possession of a controlled substance, false reporting and driving with a revoked license due to driving under the influence after fleeing from police officers on Aug. 19. Whitley's lawyer said he had spoken with Dodge County Attorney Paul Vaughan on the matter and they agreed to continue the case.
- Jonathan R. Wright, 26, of Fremont had his bond set at $100,000 on a motion to revoke his PRS. In April 2019, he was sentenced to one year in prison and 12 months of PRS for a DUI. Beamis said since his release, he had absconded and obtained new charges in Dodge County, and had also lied about completing treatment. Wright appeared in court without an attorney, as he said he was not employed and could not hire one. Hall set Wright's bond to 10% of $100,000 and set his status hearing for Dec. 21.
- Robert E. Williamson, 43, of Snyder was not present for his hearing on a motion to revoke his PRS. He was incarcerated in September 2018 for domestic assault and animal cruelty and was released in January. Beamis said she believed Williamson to be in Michigan. Hall issued a bench warrant of 10% of $150,000.
- Marvin A. Wennstedt, 49, of Fremont was not present for his hearing on a motion to revoke his probation. He was given probation after driving during a DUI revocation. Beamis said Wennstedt had left Nebraska, and Hall issued a bench warrant of 10% of $150,000.
