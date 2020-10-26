Fremont man sentenced to four years in prison for sexual assault, providing alcohol to minors

A 44-year-old Fremont man was sentenced to four years in the Nebraska State Penitentiary Monday morning for sexually assaulting minors and providing them with alcohol.
Dustin L. Soukup previously pleaded no contest to third-degree sexual assault of a child, child abuse and two charges of procuring alcohol to minors and was found guilty by District Court Judge Geoffrey Hall.
“This is despicable and deviant behavior,” Hall told Soukup before sentencing. “It’s apparent to me that you were grooming and recruiting these victims through the use of alcohol.”
According to the police report, on July 27, 2018, Fremont Police Department officers were notified by a woman who saw a picture of Soukup on her daughter’s phone. He had sent Snapchat messages to the girl, some sexual in nature, wanting to meet her and give her alcohol.
After an investigation, one girl said she had been raped by Soukup after drinking alcohol at his house. Another girl told investigators that she had also had sexual relations with Soukup and had consumed alcohol at his house.
Additionally, a girl said her older friend invited her, Soukup and a friend of his to her house while her parents were gone. Soukup had offered to bring alcohol, which was brought to the house.
“The defendant has minimized in its entirety his actions in this case, as well as the charges,” Deputy Dodge County Attorney Emily Beamis said. “He consistently purchased alcohol for young teenage girls.”
Beamis said with the allegations and facts of the case, Soukup was considered a sexual predator.
Support Local Journalism
“The defendant needs to be held accountable for his actions,” she said.
Beamis said the state was seeking the maximum prison terms on each of the charges: three years for the sexual assault and child abuse to be run consecutively, and one year for the two charges of providing alcohol to minors, also to be run consecutively.
Soukup’s lawyer filed a motion to strike some language from the presentence investigation and asked to recuse the case to another judge as a result. Hall accepted his motion on the PSI but denied the motion to continue or change judges.
Additionally, Soukup’s lawyer denied Beamis’ claim that his client was a sexual predator, saying that he would be a perfect candidate for probation. He said Soukup’s crime has often been given probation with other courts and that he didn’t have any prior convictions.
“I want to say how sorry I am for the bad decisions I’ve made in my past,” Soukup said. “I terribly regret any of the negative things that have come of it.”
Although Soukup said he had been receiving counseling to straighten out his life and wanted to continue with that, Hall said he had lied about his age to minors and followed the state’s recommendation in sentencing.
Soukup was given two days credit served and was required in court to register as a sex offender. He was also given 18 months of post-release supervision and required to have no unsupervised contact with minor females.
After sentencing, Soukup’s lawyer requested that his client be given a few days before taking his sentence to say goodbye to family and sort out affairs. Hall denied this request at the recommendation of the state.
In other district court news on Monday:
- Brason Weir, 29, was sentenced to two years in prison for violating his probation’s conditions. He was previously placed on 30 months of probation in May 2018 after he was found guilty of marijuana possession charges. Although the probation was set to end in November, Beamis said Weir’s probation officer’s last day of contact with him was on Aug. 17. After several more attempts to contact Weir in September, the officer was told that he had been kicked out of his house. With Weir’s two drug charges, 3A and 4 felonies, Hall accepted his admission and took the joint recommendation of two years in prison on both to run concurrently. He was given credit for 174 days previously served and ordered to serve nine months of PRS.
- Stephanie B. Carlin, 29, was sentenced to 30 months of probation for flight to avoid arrest, a class 4 felony and her second offense. She was previously found guilty after pleading no contest to the charge on Sept. 15. Carlin was arrested on March 15 after fleeing in her car to avoid arrest. Her lawyer said she had mental health and substance abuse issues and that she had transitioned to living at CenterPointe for treatment. He also said Carlin had recognized her actions and completed inpatient treatment. Hall ordered her to continue taking medication and continue taking victim empathy and defensive driving programs.
- Donald L. Shaffer, 21, was sentenced to 24 months of probation for possession of a dangerous weapon by a felon, a class 3A felony. He was previously found guilty after pleading no contest to the charge on Sept. 21. On July 14, Fremont Police Department officers found a 9-inch knife in Shaffer’s bedroom while assisting probation officers. As part of the plea agreement, Beamis said Shaffer would have his sentence run concurrent with another case in Holt County and a county court case. Shaffer’s lawyer said he had been in jail for 100 days and knew the seriousness of his charge, and had been living in a stable home while trying to find work.
- Bradley J. Bridges, 45, had his PRS terminated for violating its conditions. Bridges had previously been convicted of methamphetamine possession and was in prison from April 2019 to January 2020, when he began his 12-month PRS. He admitted to missing scheduled appointments in July and August and was found guilty by Hall. He was also sentenced to 43 days in prison, but was given credit for time served.
- Jimmy D. Dinovo, 62, had his hearing continued as his lawyer said the case was still in the discovery phase and that he had been lining up dispositions. He also said he had filed a writ not guilty for Dinovo, who is facing two counts of burglary and two counts of theft for stealing batteries from his former workplace, Platte Valley Equipment. His hearing was continued to Dec. 7.
- Brandyn L. Burton, 35, had his initial hearing continued as he was not present. Burton is facing a theft charge, a class 4 felony, for stealing a vehicle from Blackburn’s Towing on Aug. 24. His lawyer said his absence was most likely due to the recent snowfall. Although Beamis asked for a $150,000 bench warrant to be placed, Hall gave a one-week continuance to Nov. 2.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.