Fremont man sentenced to four years in prison for sexual assault, providing alcohol to minors

Beamis said with the allegations and facts of the case, Soukup was considered a sexual predator.

“The defendant needs to be held accountable for his actions,” she said.

Beamis said the state was seeking the maximum prison terms on each of the charges: three years for the sexual assault and child abuse to be run consecutively, and one year for the two charges of providing alcohol to minors, also to be run consecutively.

Soukup’s lawyer filed a motion to strike some language from the presentence investigation and asked to recuse the case to another judge as a result. Hall accepted his motion on the PSI but denied the motion to continue or change judges.

Additionally, Soukup’s lawyer denied Beamis’ claim that his client was a sexual predator, saying that he would be a perfect candidate for probation. He said Soukup’s crime has often been given probation with other courts and that he didn’t have any prior convictions.

“I want to say how sorry I am for the bad decisions I’ve made in my past,” Soukup said. “I terribly regret any of the negative things that have come of it.”