Fremont man shares story of U.S. citizenship process

At the beginning of the year, Monarrez was tested on his English, with writing, reading and speaking. He also had to correctly answer six out of the 10 civics questions provided to him.

“They give you this big book with 100 questions in it, and then you need to study them and you don’t know which ones they’re going to ask,” Monarrez said. “So I think that’s the nerve-wracking part, you’re like, ‘Which ones are they going to ask me?’”

As he went to school in the United States, Monarrez said he was easily able to pass the interview. At his ceremony, presided over by U.S. District Judge Robert F. Rossiter, he joined candidates from 18 countries and took the Oath of Allegiance.

“You pretty much give up loyalty to your country, that’s what they want you to do there,” Monarrez said. “And they tell you, ‘You’re becoming a citizen. We don’t want you to forget your culture, but we want you to be loyal to the U.S. because that’s what you’re becoming a citizen for.’”

Monarrez said the entire ceremony only took about a half-an-hour due to the COVID-19 pandemic.