A Fremont man is $200,000 richer thanks to a scratch off card purchased at the Shell Station on Bell Street.
Garry Mueller, 70, a veteran whose patio and backyard was the subject of a July 24 Tribune story, was the lucky winner on Wednesday.
“I played a $20 lottery ticket, I didn’t hit nothing,” he said. “I told the gal, I said, give me one more, and she gave me one more. I didn’t know how to read it really. I think I just kind of froze up. I saw that and I kept staring at it, staring at it and staring at it, and I handed the ticket to her and said I think I won something here.”
Mueller said that when she ran the card through the machine, she seemed shocked.
“I thought she was going to fall,” he said. “I was numb, I just could not believe that I won that much money.”
Mueller plans to use the money to pay his house off and to help pay for a remodeling on the roof, sidings, new gutters and more.
“That’s going to take up most of this,” he said.
His restaurant-like patio and backyard, the product of years of work and a popular place for friends in the neighborhood, will see no major changes, he said.
It’s not the first time that Mueller has hit gold in the lottery either, he says.
He says that shortly after the lottery came to Nebraska, he won $10,000.
“That was the biggest lottery pay out at that time,” he said.
He also says he’s won four $1,000 prizes.
His secret is simple, he says: “I play the odds.”