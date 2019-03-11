A Fremont man claimed his $1 million prize from the Nebraska Lottery on Friday after matching five of six numbers in last Wednesday’s Powerball drawing.
The lucky winner, Zach Norenberg, beat nearly 1 in 11.7 million odds to win the $1 million prize after purchasing his winning ticket at Hy-Vee Gas on E. 23rd Street.
According to a release from the Nebraska Lottery, Norenberg said he bought several tickets on a whim while dropping his daughter off before he went to work.
Norenberg stopped to get gas and grab an energy drink and notice that the jackpot was at $381 million—so he decided to purchase a few—picking numbers based on the birthdays of family members.
The winning ticket contained three plays, one of which matched five out of five winning numbers (06, 10, 21, 35, and 68) from the March 6 drawing.
Norenberg told lottery officials that he learned of his winning ticket while watching the evening news last Wednesday. After checking his ticket, he woke up his wife Shelby before calling his parents and in-laws just to make sure.
“I said, ‘Dad, I just won $1 million,” he said.
“His dad was like, ‘No way,’” his wife Shelby said.
Norenberg is a Midland University graduate who works in sales at Sid Dillon Chevrolet. He and Shelby told officials they plan on using some of the money to pay off their student loans and their mortgage. They also said they think it will be a big help with their 14-month old daughter and a new baby that is on the way.
Norenberg said he already had an appointment set with their financial advisor for the day after winning.
“We’re hoping to live debt free and maybe retire early,” he said.
Powerball is a multi-state jackpot game currently offered by 44 state lotteries, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and U.S. Virgin Islands. The odds of winning $1 million playing Powerball are 1 in 11,688,053.52 while the overall odds of winning any prize are 1 in 24.9
Although Norenberg matched five numbers last Wednesday, the jackpot continued to roll over after no one matched all six numbers on Saturday’s contest and is currently projected at $448 million for the drawing on March 13.