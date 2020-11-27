Fremont mask mandate enacted through directive by Board of Health, enforcement remains concern for Fremont Police Department

The Fremont Board of Health voted in favor of issuing a health directive mandating mask usage beginning Saturday during an emergency meeting Friday morning.
The city's Board of Health is made up of four individuals; Mayor Scott Getzschman, City Councilmember Susan Jacobus, Dr. Richard Seitz of Methodist Fremont Health and Chief of Police Jeff Elliott.
The measure passed on a 3-1 vote, with Elliott being the lone vote in opposition.
The mandate, which will run through Jan. 31, will require mask usage for individuals five years or older while indoors in buildings open to the general public.
The board voted to enact the directive beginning on Saturday due to the growing number of cases in Fremont.
The mandate will be enforceable under the city's municipal code. Failing to comply with the directive would be classified as a misdemeanor offense, which could result in a fine of up to $1,000 or up to three months in prison.
On Wednesday, Three Rivers Public Health Department reported another week of spiking cases, which in part led to the jurisdiction's community risk rising to nearly cross into "severe" this week.
The jurisdiction has experienced over 1,200 new COVID-19 cases over the past two weeks. Dodge County has reported nearly 600 COVID-19 cases over that same time span.
"I, myself have lost innumerable patients to this pandemic," Seitz said. "It seems like every week I'm signing a death certificate or two that's directly related to COVID-19."
Seitz said health care providers in the city are "at a breaking point." He said positive cases will likely continue to surge across the city, county and state following the holidays.
"That scares us because we are already at capacity," he said. "It will be hard to be able to ramp up and more."
Seitz said data and science have shown that masks have been effective in decreasing the transmission of COVID-19. A recent study from the Center for Disease Control found that counties in Kansas that chose to enforce a mask mandate saw a decrease in cases, while counties who chose to opt out saw their cases rise.
Health care providers in Fremont are not able to handle much more, should the number of positive cases continue to rise in the area.
"We just need to decrease the incidence of COVID-19 in Dodge County and hopefully we can get through this until a vaccine is out," Seitz said.
Getzschman reiterated that the threat of COVID-19 in the Fremont community is real. He added that the issue with a mandate, in the eyes of some community members, is the idea of a city government requiring compliance.
"The challenge comes is that the overall effect for some is the fact that they struggle with a city government putting a mandate on something, forcing them to wear masks and some people just don't like to be told," he said.
Getzschman said there has not been much compliance with mask usage in some of the area's largest gathering spots, such as grocery stores and other social hubs.
"You would think that people would have the courtesy to protect themselves and to protect those around them, but that isn't happening totally," he said.
Since the emergence of the virus, Getzschman said every holiday has resulted in an uptick in cases, but added that implementing a mandate that required enforcement would be taxing on the city's already depleted police force.
Elliott said Fremont Police currently holds 38.5 police officer billets. Around a quarter of those billets are currently unavailable due to positive COVID-19 cases.
"That's 25% of the police department as we have right now," he said. "That doesn't take into account the number of sick calls that we anticipate will come in."
On average, Elliott said about one officer a week has tested positive for the virus. He said the police department is lucky the number has been that low.
"The moral of the story is, it's my opinion that you do not have the resources to adequately enforce a mask mandate with your police department as it sits now," he said.
Jacobus said she believed it was imperative that an enforceable mandate was passed, whether it came through a directive issued by the board or through an ordinance passed by City Council.
"We do have some lackadaisical approaches to mask mandates in the city of Fremont," she said.
Jacobus said small businesses will likely be the first to be impacted if a mandate isn't put in place because they will be the first businesses forced to ultimately shut down.
"If we don't do a mandate, we're not doing a good solid for our businesses," she said. "If we have a mask mandate, everybody's treated the same. All businesses have the same requirements. You come in and you leave with a mask."
The effects of COVID-19 have also become personal for Jacobus. On Friday morning, Jacobus said she received notice that two friends had died from COVID-19.
"I'm sorry but this is a tough thing, this is personal," she said. "They worked as flight jocks and because they're taking patients at their most critical, they had been exposed."
The price of failing to move forward with a mandate, both for the people of Fremont and for its businesses, is too high, according to Jacobus.
"I don't know the perfect solution, but I can't imagine that we can not require a mask mandate," she said.
The board is expected to revisit the directive on Dec. 4 to decide if a recommendation of an ordinance to City Council is necessary.
