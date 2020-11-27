Fremont mask mandate enacted through directive by Board of Health, enforcement remains concern for Fremont Police Department

"The challenge comes is that the overall effect for some is the fact that they struggle with a city government putting a mandate on something, forcing them to wear masks and some people just don't like to be told," he said.

Getzschman said there has not been much compliance with mask usage in some of the area's largest gathering spots, such as grocery stores and other social hubs.

"You would think that people would have the courtesy to protect themselves and to protect those around them, but that isn't happening totally," he said.

Since the emergence of the virus, Getzschman said every holiday has resulted in an uptick in cases, but added that implementing a mandate that required enforcement would be taxing on the city's already depleted police force.

Elliott said Fremont Police currently holds 38.5 police officer billets. Around a quarter of those billets are currently unavailable due to positive COVID-19 cases.

"That's 25% of the police department as we have right now," he said. "That doesn't take into account the number of sick calls that we anticipate will come in."

On average, Elliott said about one officer a week has tested positive for the virus. He said the police department is lucky the number has been that low.